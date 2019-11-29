Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Selonda Aquaculture : EBA confirms progress in banks' balance-sheet repair but points to a bleak out-look for their profitability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 12:08pm EST

29 November 2019

The European Banking Authority (EBA) published today its annual Report on risks and vulnerabilities in the EU banking sector. The Report is accompanied by the publication of the 2019 EU-wide transparency exercise, which provides detailed information, in a comparable and accessible format, for 131 banks across the EU. Overall, EU banks' solvency ratios remained stable, while the NPL ratio further contracted. Amidst low profitability, a proactive management of operating expenses is essential.

Overview of key figures

CET1 ratio
(transitional)

CET1 ratio
(fully loaded)

NPL ratio

Coverage ratio

RoE

Leverage ratio
(fully phased-in)

Q2 2019

14.6%

14.4%

3.0%

44.9%

7.0%

5.2%

Q2 2018

14.5%

14.3%

3.6%

46.0%

7.2%

5.1%

EU banks assets rose by 3 % between June 2018 and June 2019. Since 2014, commercial real estate, small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) and consumer credit exposures have been the segments with the highest growth rates. This focus on riskier segments shows banks' search for yield in an environment of low interest rates and shrinking margins.

Asset quality has continued to improve, although at a slower pace. The NPL ratio declined from 3.6 % in June 2018 to 3 % in 2019. However, the focus on riskier exposures over the past few years combined with a weakening macroeconomic outlook might change this trend. Responses to the EBA's Risk Assessment Questionnaire (RAQ) also show that an increasing share of banks expect a deterioration of asset quality for most of the loan segments. These include portfolios, which they also aim to expand, like SME and consumer credit financing.

Funding conditions have improved, supported by benign financial markets. Banks should take advantage of the current low interest rate environment to build up their MREL buffers. With an increasing number of banks charging or planning to charge negative interest rates to corporate and household deposits, the effects of such measures on the deposit base remain to be seen.

After material progress over the past few years, capital ratios remained broadly unchanged year on year (YoY). As of June 2019, the CET1 ratio stood at 14.4 % (14.3 % in June 2018) on a fully loaded basis. A parallel increase in risk-weighted assets (RWAs) (2.5 % YoY) and CET1 (3 % YoY) was observed in the last year. Credit risk, which makes up 80 % of total RWA, has increased by roughly 2.5 %, which is lower than the growth in total assets (3 %) and total loans (3.5 %). Such developments indicate that credit RWAs are driven not only by trends in banks' assets, but also by changes in the composition of banks' exposures and risk parameters.

Profitability remains at low levels. The RoE for EU banks decreased slightly from 7.2 % to 7 % in 2019. The deteriorating macroeconomic environment along with low interest rates and intense competition not only from banks, but also from financial technology (FinTech) firms and other financial players, is expected to add further pressure to bank profitability. In this challenging environment, the streamlining of operating expenses is presumably the main area to improve profitability.

Technology risks and increasing money laundering/terrorist financing (ML/TF) cases maintain operational risk high. Cyberattacks and data breaches represent major concerns for banks. In addition, the occurrence of ML/TF scandals may imply corresponding legal and reputational costs.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Hungary published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 17:07:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:43pPIPE WORKS L GIRAKIAN PROFIL S A : Announcement 9861/2019 (no English translation available)
PU
12:43pWILMCOTE : Corporate Broker Update
PU
12:42pCANADA PM : a 'little more work' is needed on USMCA trade deal
RE
12:40pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against X Financial and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
BU
12:40pADO PROPERTIES S.A. : Completion of Sale of Real Estate Portfolio
EQ
12:38pFERROVIAL : Implementation of the share capital reduction by means of redemption of own shares approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting of 5 April 2019 under item eight of the agenda.
PU
12:38pCATCO REINSURANCE OPPORTUNITIES FUND : Share Buyback - Ordinary and C Shares
PU
12:37pMESO NUMISMATICS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:33pARDAGH S A : Results of Asset Sale Offer
PU
12:33pINTESA SANPAOLO : 2019 EU-wide Transparency Exercise
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
3STOXX EUROPE 600 : Markets are getting impatient
4ALEXANDER MINING PLC : ALEXANDER MINING : Proposed Reverse Takeover & Suspension of Trading
5BAYER AG : BAYER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Tradin..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group