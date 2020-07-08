Sema4 : Introduces “Sema4 : Signal™”, a New Family of Products and Services Delivering Data-driven Precision Oncology Solutions

Sema4, a patient-centered health intelligence company, today announced the launch of Sema4 Signal™, a new family of products and services providing data-driven precision oncology solutions with advanced analytics, digital tools, and exome-based somatic and hereditary cancer genomic tests. With its comprehensive suite of offerings, Sema4 Signal enables a holistic approach to support oncologists delivering precision medicine throughout a patient’s journey, from assessing the risk of cancer to analyzing cancer for treatment options and monitoring in remission.

Sema4 is partnering with providers and health systems nationwide to support oncology clinical care by structuring and analyzing large data sets of electronic medical records and genomic information, using machine learning and natural language processing tools to draw insights at the individual and cohort level, and helping match patients to the most appropriate clinical trials. The information gleaned through these advanced analytics also enable healthcare administrators to advance research, trial, and quality of care programs benefitting its entire patient community.

“Sema4 Signal, our family of data-driven precision oncology care solutions, was designed to meet the needs of health systems, providers, patients, and payors,” said Eric Schadt, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Sema4. “We have applied our strong expertise in data science, including artificial intelligence and digital tools, combined with our cutting-edge exome-based genomic testing and commitment to service, to deliver solutions to improve the risk assessment, diagnosis, and treatment of cancer.”

Today’s product launch includes “Sema4 Signal Hereditary Cancer”, a portfolio of hereditary cancer panels composed of a comprehensive 112 gene panel – the largest available on the market today - as well as 16 sub-panels delivered with a customizable experience including video-based education, workflow tools and genetic counseling. Sema4 Signal Hereditary Cancer panels are run on Sema4’s Traversa™, an exome-based genomic platform covering thousands of genes identified by medical experts as clinically relevant and actionable. Sema4 is adopting exome-based sequencing for a wide array of genetic tests to enable seamless access to future genetic tests that patients may need across their lifetime, including in pregnancy planning and adult disease treatment.

“At Sema4, we believe that hereditary cancer testing should inform personalized cancer prevention and management strategies today, while also enabling patients to benefit from the advances of tomorrow. That is why we perform our testing on an exome-based platform, with clinical biobanking as standard,” said Michelle Zimmerman, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Sema4’s Oncology Solutions. “We also understand how important it is to easily access these tests; our best-in-class service, broad network coverage, proactive genetic counseling, and digital tools help make testing accessible for providers and their patients.”

Sema4 continues to scale up its previously launched Somatic solutions, including Sema4 Signal Whole Exome and Transcriptome Sequencing (WES and WTS) and Sema4 Signal PanCancer. Sema4’s WES (for tumor and normal samples) and WTS (for tumor samples only) provide clinically actionable information about a broad range of genomic variants, gene fusion and alternative splicing, and tumor mutational burden and microsatellite instability for solid and hematological cancers. Sema4 Signal PanCancer delivers a targeted approach to DNA and RNA sequencing for solid and hematological cancers. These tests inform on both somatic and germline findings and are supported by genetic counseling.

For more information on Sema4 Signal, visit www.sema4.com/signal.

About Sema4

Sema4 is a patient-centered health intelligence company founded on the idea that more information, deeper analysis, and increased engagement will improve the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease. Sema4 is dedicated to transforming healthcare by building dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories, starting in the areas of reproductive health and oncology. Centrellis™, our innovative health intelligence platform, is enabling us to generate a more complete understanding of disease and wellness and to provide science-driven solutions to the most pressing medical needs. Sema4 believes that patients should be treated as partners, and that data should be shared for the benefit of all.

For more information, please visit sema4.com and connect with Sema4 on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200708005257/en/