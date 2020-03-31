Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Proliferation Of Semiconductor Fabs to Boost Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/31/2020 | 06:02am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the semiconductor capital equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 16.97 billion during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200331005309/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Applied Materials, ASML, Hitachi High-Technologies, LAM RESEARCH, and Tokyo Electron are some of the major market participants. The proliferation of semiconductor fabs will offer immense growth opportunities. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Proliferation of semiconductor fabs has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market 2019-2023 : Segmentation

Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market is segmented as below:

  • Type
    • Wafer-level Manufacturing Equipment
    • Packaging And Assembly Equipment
    • Automated Test Equipment
  • Geographic Landscape
    • Americas
    • APAC
    • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30316

Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market 2019-2023 : Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our semiconductor capital equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Size
  • Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Trends
  • Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies increased need for semiconductor memory devices as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor capital equipment market growth during the next few years.

Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market 2019-2023 : Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the semiconductor capital equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Applied Materials, ASML, Hitachi High-Technologies, LAM RESEARCH, and Tokyo Electron. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the semiconductor capital equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Semiconductor Capital Equipment Market 2019-2023 : Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor capital equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the semiconductor capital equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the semiconductor capital equipment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor capital equipment market vendors

Table Of Contents :

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Wafer-level manufacturing equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Packaging and assembly equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Automated test equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

  • Advances in wafer size
  • Growing demand for 14-nm/16-nm FinFET technology
  • Increased need for semiconductor memory devices

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Applied Materials
  • ASML
  • Hitachi High-Technologies
  • LAM RESEARCH
  • Tokyo Electron

PART 14: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

PART 15: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:41aSterling Group Exclusively Supplies Apparel Products for IMBI's Proprietary Brands
AQ
06:41aTAILORED BRANDS : Adopts Short-Term Shareholder Rights Plan
BU
06:41aCHIMERA INVESTMENT CORPORATION : Sponsors Two Residential Mortgage Loan Securitizations and Provides an Estimate of GAAP Book Value
BU
06:40aMCCORMICK : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:39aChina's 'mini-IPO' reform takes on new virus urgency
RE
06:39aPACRAY INTERNATIONAL : Xiaomi fourth-quarter revenue jumps 27%, beats estimates
RE
06:37aMERCK : Intensity Therapeutics Reports Safety Results from First Cohort of the KEYNOTE A10 Combination Clinical Trial of INT230-6 and Keytruda
AQ
06:37aREGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS : First patient outside U.S. treated in global Kevzara clinical trial program for patients with severe COVID-19
AQ
06:37aEAGLE PHARMACEUTICALS : Japanese Licensing Partner SymBio Announces Completion of Clinical Trial Enrollment for TREAKISYM Rapid Infusion Liquid Bendamustine Formulation
AQ
06:37aELI LILLY AND : Lilly's Taltz Receives U.S. FDA Approval for the Treatment of Pediatric Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque Psoriasis
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell First Quarter 2020 Update Note
2VOLKSWAGEN AG : CHINA SALES SEEN PICKING UP AFTER CORONAVIRUS BLOW: Volkswagen
3BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : sets 2050 'net zero' carbon goal after investor pressure
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed online education firm Yuanfudao raises $1 billion in new round
5IMPERIAL BRANDS PLC : IMPERIAL BRANDS : Agrees $3.9 Billion Loan

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group