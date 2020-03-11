Log in
Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market | Growing Demand for IoT Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/11/2020 | 11:31am EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the semiconductor process control equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.74 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200311005489/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing demand for IoT devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Type

  • Inspection Equipment
  • Metrology Equipment
  • Process Control Software

End-User

  • Memory Manufacturers
  • Foundries
  • IDMS

Geographic Segmentation

  • Americas
  • APAC
  • EMEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31852

Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our semiconductor process control equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market Size
  • Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market Trends
  • Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing investments in lower technology node as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor process control equipment market growth during the next few years.

Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the semiconductor process control equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Applied Materials Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., KLA Corp., Nanometrics Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the semiconductor process control equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor process control equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the semiconductor process control equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the semiconductor process control equipment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor process control equipment market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Inspection equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Metrology equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Process control software - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

  • Market segmentation by end-user
  • Comparison by end-user
  • Memory manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Foundries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • IDMs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

  • Growing investments in lower technology node
  • Increasing number of strategic partnership and acquisition activities
  • Increasing focus on large diameter wafer size

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Applied Materials, Inc.
  • Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
  • KLA Corp.
  • Nanometrics Inc.
  • Rudolph Technologies Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
