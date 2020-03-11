Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market | Growing Demand for IoT Devices to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the semiconductor process control equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 1.74 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report 2020-2024

Global Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market 2019-2023

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Growing demand for IoT devices has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Type

Inspection Equipment

Metrology Equipment

Process Control Software

End-User

Memory Manufacturers

Foundries

IDMS

Geographic Segmentation

Americas

APAC

EMEA

Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our semiconductor process control equipment market report covers the following areas:

Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market Size

Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market Trends

Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growing investments in lower technology node as one of the prime reasons driving the semiconductor process control equipment market growth during the next few years.

Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the semiconductor process control equipment market, including some of the vendors such as Applied Materials Inc., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., KLA Corp., Nanometrics Inc. and Rudolph Technologies Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the semiconductor process control equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Semiconductor Process Control Equipment Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023

Detailed information on factors that will assist semiconductor process control equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the semiconductor process control equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the semiconductor process control equipment market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of semiconductor process control equipment market vendors

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

2.1 Preface

2.2 Preface

2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2018

Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

Market segmentation by type

Comparison by type

Inspection equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Metrology equipment - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Process control software - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by type

PART 07: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Market segmentation by end-user

Comparison by end-user

Memory manufacturers - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Foundries - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

IDMs - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Market opportunity by end-user

PART 09: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Americas - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Growing investments in lower technology node

Increasing number of strategic partnership and acquisition activities

Increasing focus on large diameter wafer size

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Applied Materials, Inc.

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

KLA Corp.

Nanometrics Inc.

Rudolph Technologies Inc.

PART 15: APPENDIX

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 16: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

