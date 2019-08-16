Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Markets

News : Markets
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 

Semiconductors, China stimulus hopes push European shares higher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 03:47am EDT
The German share price index DAX graph at the stock exchange in Frankfurt

(Reuters) - European shares churned higher on Friday, boosted by positive sentiment after China hinted on plans to spur economic growth while chipmaker stocks in the region propped up markets, helped by solid earnings news from U.S. counterparts.

But overall gains were not baked in as the London Stock Exchange said on Friday it was investigating a technical glitch, which delayed the open of the UK blue-chip FTSE 100 and FTSE midcap <.FTMC> indexes.

China's state planner said it will roll out a plan to boost disposable income this year and in 2020 to encourage consumption as the economy slows.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> was 0.7% higher by 0742 GMT, with the trade-sensitive DAX index <.GDAXI> outperforming.

The benchmark index was still on pace to log a third straight week of losses, as mounting worries of a global recession sparked in part by the long-drawn U.S.-China trade war, kept investors on the edge.

Leading the charge on the STOXX 600 was a rally in semiconductor companies, which pushed the technology sector <.SX8P> up 1.2% - with AMS, Infineon Tech and STMicroelectronics making substantial gains.

Better-than-expected results from gaming chip maker Nvidia and chip gear maker Applied Materials overnight helped reinforce the rally.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMS 3.54% 40.31 Delayed Quote.65.41%
APPLIED MATERIALS 0.96% 47.16 Delayed Quote.44.04%
DAX 0.93% 11512.91 Delayed Quote.8.09%
EURO STOXX 50 0.95% 3312.83 Delayed Quote.11.07%
FTSE 100 INDEX 0.28% 7234.11 End-of-day quote.0.00%
INFINEON TECHNOLOGIES AG 1.99% 15.156 Delayed Quote.-14.32%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE 0.51% 6722 Delayed Quote.65.49%
NVIDIA CORPORATION -0.87% 148.77 Delayed Quote.11.44%
STMICROELECTRONICS -4.47% 15.48 End-of-day quote.26.57%
STOXX EUROPE 600 0.72% 367.65 Delayed Quote.10.04%
STOXX EUROPE 600 NR 0.73% 789.81 Delayed Quote.12.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Markets"
04:24aLONDON MARKETS : London Stock Exchange Outage Keeps FTSE 100, FTSE 250 Companies From Trading
DJ
03:52aLSE glitch delays open of FTSE 100, midcap trading
RE
03:47aEUROPE : Semiconductors, China stimulus hopes push European shares higher
RE
02:48aStocks: Walmart Set to Outpace Amazon for 2019 -- WSJ
DJ
12:21aSE ASIA STOCKS : Most fall on trade war uncertainty, Thailand rises
RE
08/15ASIA MARKETS: Asian Markets Mixed After Conflicting Trade Messages From China
DJ
08/15WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. Stocks Stabilize on Strong Retail-Sales Data
DJ
08/15MARKET SNAPSHOT: U.S. Stocks Recover Some Ground, Boosted By Walmart Earnings And Retail Sales
DJ
08/15Stocks waver, dollar recovers on renewed growth worries
RE
08/15Stocks waver, dollar recovers on renewed growth worries
RE
Latest news "Markets"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Quarterly Report
2KAZ MINERALS PLC : KAZ MINERALS : hit by copper rout as shares spiral
3Pot producer CannTrust says over half of its stock frozen following rule violation
4EQUINOR ASA : EQUINOR : Notifiable trading
5NEXT : NEXT : to replace Debenhams as Ted Baker's childrenswear licence partner

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group