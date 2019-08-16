Semiconductors, China stimulus hopes push European shares higher

But overall gains were not baked in as the London Stock Exchange said on Friday it was investigating a technical glitch, which delayed the open of the UK blue-chip FTSE 100 and FTSE midcap <.FTMC> indexes.

China's state planner said it will roll out a plan to boost disposable income this year and in 2020 to encourage consumption as the economy slows.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index <.STOXX> was 0.7% higher by 0742 GMT, with the trade-sensitive DAX index <.GDAXI> outperforming.

The benchmark index was still on pace to log a third straight week of losses, as mounting worries of a global recession sparked in part by the long-drawn U.S.-China trade war, kept investors on the edge.

Leading the charge on the STOXX 600 was a rally in semiconductor companies, which pushed the technology sector <.SX8P> up 1.2% - with AMS, Infineon Tech and STMicroelectronics making substantial gains.

Better-than-expected results from gaming chip maker Nvidia and chip gear maker Applied Materials overnight helped reinforce the rally.

(Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)