Semler Scientific : to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on October 26, 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR), an emerging growth company that provides technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced that it will report financial results for third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018 before the open of U.S. financial markets on Friday, October 26, 2018. Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D., chief executive officer of Semler Scientific, will host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET the same day.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-359-9508 for domestic callers and 224-357-2393 for international callers. Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the 'Semler Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2018 Financial Results Call, conference ID#: 9672109.' The conference call will be archived on Semler's website at www.semlerscientific.com.

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. is an emerging growth company that provides technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Its mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative proprietary products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific's first patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared product, introduced commercially in 2011, measured arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. In March 2015, Semler Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for the next generation version of this product named QuantaFlo™, which was commercially launched in August 2015 to more comprehensively evaluate its customers' patients for risk of heart attacks and strokes. Semler Scientific believes it is positioned to provide valuable information to its insurance company and physician customers, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

CONTACT:

Susan A. Noonan

S.A. Noonan Communications

susan@sanoonan.com

212 966 3650

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semler-to-report-third-quarter-and-first-nine-months-of-2018-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-october-26-2018-300731359.html

SOURCE Semler Scientific, Inc.