Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Semler Scientific : to Report Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2018 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on October 26, 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/16/2018 | 02:13pm CEST

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Semler Scientific, Inc. (OTCQB: SMLR), an emerging growth company that provides technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers, today announced that it will report financial results for third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2018 before the open of U.S. financial markets on Friday, October 26, 2018. Doug Murphy-Chutorian, M.D., chief executive officer of Semler Scientific, will host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET the same day.

The conference call may be accessed by dialing 877-359-9508 for domestic callers and 224-357-2393 for international callers. Please specify to the operator that you would like to join the 'Semler Third Quarter and First Nine Months of 2018 Financial Results Call, conference ID#: 9672109.' The conference call will be archived on Semler's website at www.semlerscientific.com.

About Semler Scientific, Inc.:

Semler Scientific, Inc. is an emerging growth company that provides technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness and efficiency of healthcare providers. Its mission is to develop, manufacture and market innovative proprietary products and services that assist its customers in evaluating and treating chronic diseases. Semler Scientific's first patented and U.S. Food and Drug Administration, or FDA, cleared product, introduced commercially in 2011, measured arterial blood flow in the extremities to aid in the diagnosis of peripheral arterial disease. In March 2015, Semler Scientific received FDA 510(k) clearance for the next generation version of this product named QuantaFlo™, which was commercially launched in August 2015 to more comprehensively evaluate its customers' patients for risk of heart attacks and strokes. Semler Scientific believes it is positioned to provide valuable information to its insurance company and physician customers, which in turn permits them to better guide patient care. Additional information about Semler Scientific can be found at www.semlerscientific.com.

CONTACT:
 Susan A. Noonan
S.A. Noonan Communications
susan@sanoonan.com
212 966 3650

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/semler-to-report-third-quarter-and-first-nine-months-of-2018-financial-results-and-host-conference-call-on-october-26-2018-300731359.html

SOURCE Semler Scientific, Inc.

Disclaimer

Semler Scientific Inc. published this content on 16 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 October 2018 12:12:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:33pHUDSON TECHNOLOGIES INC /NY : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:33pMEDIOBANCA : CheBanca! Academy of Woodworking Launched
PU
02:33pThe Republic of Palau – in partnership with GridMarket and ENGIE Eps - pioneers access to affordable and reliable clean energy with project ARMONIA, the largest microgrid in the world
GL
02:32pMARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:32pONE STOP SYSTEMS TO HOST THIRD QUARTER 2018 CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 8, 2018 AT 5 : 00 p.m. ET
GL
02:32pMidwest Energy Emissions Corp. Expands Into Current Customer Fleet
GL
02:32pElectra Meccanica SOLO Successfully Completes Canadian Side-Crush Testing
GL
02:32pSOLIDRUN : and PicoCELA Form Partnership Launching the PCWL-0400 Wireless Edge Computer to Global Market
PR
02:32pJOBIAK : Launches Industry’s First AI-based Recruitment Marketing Platform Dedicated to Google for Jobs
BU
02:32pCERUS : to Provide Update to Development Programs and Outline Growth Strategy at 2018 Institutional Investor Meeting
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dies of cancer complications at 65
2BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO : Update ahead of analyst and investor meetings (692 kb)
3MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS : Legoland disappointment extends bad spell for shares
4PORSCHE : Porsche Taps Brakes On Talk of Listing -- WSJ
5BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : GERMAN CARMAKERS HAVE 50:50 chance of facing Detroit's fate, VW says

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.