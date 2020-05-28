Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Semper Fi & America's Fund Announces $250,000 Donation from The USAA Foundation, Inc.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/28/2020 | 12:33pm EDT

CAMP PENDLETON, CA, May 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Semper Fi & America’s Fund is excited to announce that it has received $250,000 from The USAA Foundation, Inc. The gift is designated to help provide financial assistance for lost wages, groceries, home-delivered meals, household supplies, and other needs for service members, veterans, and family members facing financial stress due to COVID-19.

“As a virtual nonprofit, we are well situated to meet the unique challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic head-on and have taken extensive action already,” said Semper Fi Fund President, CEO and Founder Karen Guenther. “This generous gift will have an enormous impact on our service members and their families. On behalf of the military community we serve and all of us here at The Fund, we extend our deepest gratitude to The USAA Foundation, Inc.”

“USAA’s mission calls us to help military families achieve financial security, and we believe that supporting military-focused organizations and the communities where we work and live is part of that mission,” said USAA SVP for Corporate Responsibility and Community Affairs Harriet Dominique. “The USAA Foundation, Inc. supports vital nonprofit organizations that make a positive impact on the resilience and wellbeing of military families.”

Immediate, life-essential assistance to veterans and families being provided by The Fund during the COVID-19 crisis include:

  • Financial support to acquire food, supplies and medicine for immediate needs during short-term potential shortages
  • Immediate financial assistance for daily expenses for service members and/or spouses who are facing unemployment and need an immediate cash infusion
  • Financial assistance due to lost income to cover phone bills, rent, mortgage payments and car payments
  • Gas cards so family members can help service members and provide support (whether for childcare, physical support for those severely injured or general family support)
  • Food and financial assistance for cancer patients and elderly Vietnam veterans who are at higher risk

As one of only two veteran non-profits to receive an A+ from Charity Watch and named one of the nation’s highest-rated and most transparent charities by Charity Navigator and GuideStar, The Semper Fi & America’s Fund provides immediate financial assistance and lifetime support for veterans during their time of recovery and transition back into civilian life. Since 2004, the Fund has issued $218 million in assistance to 24,500 service members, with an unprecedented 24-to-72-hour turnaround for funds to be issued after a grant is approved.

About Semper Fi & America’s Fund

Semper Fi Fund & America’s Fund is dedicated to embracing our Combat Wounded, Ill and Injured Active Duty and Veteran communities. We put our arms around Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard Service Members and their Families. Case Managers work one-on-one with service members and veterans to understand and support their individual needs right now and throughout their lifetimes. The Fund keeps its overhead exceptionally low in order to have the greatest impact on the lives of service members and veterans, and has been awarded the highest ratings from watchdog groups: A+ from CharityWatch, nine consecutive 4-Star ratings from Charity Navigator (an achievement attained by only 3% of rated charities) and the Platinum Seal of Transparency from GuideStar. Learn more at semperfifund.org.

John Schiavi
Semper Fi Fund 
781-354-6826
john.schiavi@semperfifund.org

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
01:04pVOLKSWAGEN : German union accuses Volkswagen of 'management errors' that put jobs at risks
RE
01:04pUsing Smart Packaging to Tackle Business Challenges | Experts at Infiniti Research Share Unprecedented Insights
BU
01:03pPreparing Medical Packaging for the Circular Economy | Infiniti's Recent Article Offers Detailed Insights
BU
01:02pCOMSCORE : Sees Signs of Stabilization in Local Television Consumption
PR
01:02pBucks County-Based Women's Health Specialist Joins Capital Health OB/GYN - Langhorne
PR
01:02pSRNE INVESTOR ALERT : Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action Against Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
PR
01:02pRealizing the Potential of Biopharmaceutical Cold Chain Packaging | Infiniti's Recent Article Offers Detailed Insights
BU
01:01pGuitar Market 2020-2024 | Growing Popularity of Music-related Leisure Activities to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
01:01pAMERIPRISE FINANCIAL : New Virtual Recruiting Experience Getting Traction with Seasoned Advisors
BU
01:01pPOSABIT : Sells DoubleBeam to OLB Group, Sharpening Focus on Cannabis Space
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SANOFI SA : SANOFI : to Offload Stake in Regeneron
2HUNTER DOUGLAS N.V. : HUNTER DOUGLAS N : CANCELS DIVIDEND
3MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL, INC : MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL : Coffee rush for JDE Peet's as fast-tracks $2.9 billion ..
4VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
5DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : DEUTSCHE BÖRSE : Börse enters partnership with Chinese data provider Wind

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group