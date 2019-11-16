Sen. Bernie Sanders Endorses California's Rental Affordability Act

Housing Is A Human Right (HHR), the housing advocacy division of the AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) is honored to receive the endorsement of presidential candidate and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders, for the Rental Affordability Act.

The Rental Affordability Act would expand the possibility of rent control for up to 13 million Californians.

As the state suffers through a historic housing affordability and homelessness crisis, the RAA offers a path to keeping families in their homes and protecting renters from speculative Wall St. landlords, who see housing as an investment and a tool for limitless profit.

"We look forward to working with Senator Sanders on advocating for the passage of the Rental Affordability Act next November," said Campaign Director, René Christian Moya. "For his entire career, Bernie has stood up for working people, and he’s been a stalwart advocate for the expansion of rent control laws nationwide on his presidential campaign."

“I strongly support the Rental Affordability Act," said Senator Sanders. "This initiative will allow California cities to pass sensible limits on rent increases and protect families, seniors and veterans from skyrocketing rents. I was born and raised in a three-and-a-half room rent-controlled apartment in Brooklyn, New York. That most minimal form of economic security was crucial for our family, but today that type of economic security does not exist for millions of Americans. That has got to change."

“We thank Senator Sanders for his endorsement of the Rental Affordability Act and for recognizing the importance of this ballot measure as a practical means to address housing affordability, one of the most important social justice issues of our day,” said Michael Weinstein, President of AHF.

Sanders, a leading candidate for the Democratic nomination for the 2020 presidential election, has raised more money for his campaign--$61.5 million to date--than any other candidate.

