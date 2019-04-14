Sen. Harris Releases Tax Returns

By Reid J. Epstein and Richard Rubin

WASHINGTON -- California Sen. Kamala Harris released 15 years of tax returns Sunday, the most of any Democrat seeking the party's 2020 presidential nomination.

Ms. Harris and her husband, entertainment lawyer Douglas Emhoff, in 2018 paid total federal taxes of $697,611 on $1.9 million in adjusted gross income. Their effective tax rate was 36.9%, the highest of the five 2020 presidential candidates who have disclosed their tax returns.

Before she married Mr. Emhoff in 2014, Ms. Harris, who served as San Francisco's district attorney and California's attorney general, was a six-figure wage earner with a mortgage, filing relatively simple tax returns with occasional liability for the alternative minimum tax.

From 2011 through 2013, years when she was making more than $128,000 annually and itemizing deductions, she reported no charitable contributions.

Starting in 2014, however, she and Mr. Emhoff have been among the nation's top earners, making more than $1 million each year, enough to put them in the top 1% of households.

Most of the couple's 2018 income came from Mr. Emhoff's law practice. Ms. Harris was paid more than $700,000 for writing, though her proceeds were less than half of that because of commissions and fees.

The couple's tax rate increased from 35.2% in 2017 to 36.9% in 2018, indicating that they may be among those high-income households who saw tax increases from the 2017 tax law that Ms. Harris voted against. They were affected by the new cap on the state and local tax deduction, which let them deduct just $10,000 of the $225,440 in state and local taxes listed on their return for 2018.

Mr. Emhoff and Ms. Harris did benefit from one Trump administration move. They were able to waive an underpayment penalty for 2018 because the Internal Revenue Service created an extra cushion for taxpayers struggling with changed withholding rules in the first year of the new law.

The couple reported $27,259 in charitable contributions in 2018, including $20 to Wikipedia and $5,000 to Howard University, Ms. Harris's alma mater.

Ms. Harris had previously released one year of tax returns during her 2016 Senate campaign.

She is the fifth 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to make her personal tax returns public. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand of New York has long made a practice of posting her documents on the internet; last year, Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts released a decade of her taxes and recently released her 2018 return. Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington state and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota have each posted more than a decade of their tax returns online.

Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke have each said they would make their tax returns public. Mr. Sanders has said he would make a decade's worth of his tax returns available by Monday.

When he ran for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination, Mr. Sanders released just one year of his tax returns, despite pressure from rival Hillary Clinton, who had released many years of returns.

Democrats have made President Trump's refusal to release his tax returns central to their political message since his election. House Democrats in March passed legislation mandating disclosure of presidential tax returns, though the proposal hasn't received a hearing in the Senate. Ms. Harris backs the House proposal, an aide said.

Mr. Trump in 2016 pledged to release his tax returns but later refused to do so, breaking a 40-year tradition of voluntary disclosure for major-party presidential nominees. He cited what he described as a continuing IRS audit.

The IRS routinely audits presidential tax returns, though nothing would prevent Mr. Trump from voluntarily releasing returns even if he is under audit.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal of Massachusetts on Saturday set an April 23 deadline for the IRS to turn over Mr. Trump's tax returns. Under the tax code, Mr. Neal can request any taxpayer's returns and the Treasury Department "shall furnish" them. That dispute may land in court if the administration argues that Congress lacks a legitimate legislative purpose for the request.