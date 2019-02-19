Sen. Toomey and Rep. Reschenthaler to Join Western PA Community Leaders in Panel Discussion on Fighting the Opioid Crisis

Senator Pat Toomey and Congressman Guy Reschenthaler were special guests at a panel discussion addressing the resources and partnerships needed to effectively combat the opioid epidemic in Pennsylvania. City Mission, a rehabilitative homeless shelter in Washington, Pennsylvania, was the site of the panel discussion. Attendees of the event also had the opportunity to tour the facilities.

The event was hosted by City Mission to share the insights and many successes that the organization has achieved in helping those most in need − including victims of addiction − obtain meals, shelter and medical care while working to transform their lives.

Nearly four years ago, City Mission received $1.5 million in Affordable Housing Program (AHP) grants from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh (FHLBank Pittsburgh) and its member financial institution, Washington Financial Bank. Using these grants as a foundation upon which to build, City Mission has raised an additional $9 million over the course of the last four years.

The original grants and the subsequent funds raised by City Mission have played an essential role in the organization’s efforts to provide affordable housing and support services to very low-income men, veterans, women and children. Many of those served by City Mission are individuals and families impacted by the devastating effects of the opioid epidemic.

Rep. Reschenthaler said, “The transitional housing services provided by City Mission, and made possible by the grants from FHLBank Pittsburgh and Washington Financial Bank, enable those who are most at risk to focus on recovery and reclaim their independence. There is no question that these are essential elements to solving the opioid crisis.”

In addition to Sen. Toomey and Rep. Reschenthaler, attendees of the panel discussion included Washington County Commissioner Larry Maggi; Washington County Commissioner Harlan G. Shober Jr.; Washington County Commissioner Diana Irey Vaughan; Dean Gartland, President and CEO of City Mission; Dr. Michael Crabtree, City Mission Board Vice President; Dana Yealy, General Counsel for FHLBank Pittsburgh; John Milinovich, Chief Financial Officer at Washington Financial Bank; and Gary Weinstein, President and CEO of Washington Health System, and two clients that have completed the program.

“At the heart of what we do is a genuine desire to bring hope to those who are hurting in our community,” said Dean Gartland, President and CEO of City Mission. “This wouldn’t be possible without the people and institutions surrounding us here today. City Mission is grateful for the many contributions that have been made on our behalf, both in terms of time and financial support.”

Dana Yealy, General Counsel for FHLBank Pittsburgh, noted, “Each year, our Bank sets aside 10 percent of its net income to fund the Affordable Housing Program. While we are very proud of our role and the role of our member financial institutions in making these funds available, it is the efforts of organizations like City Mission that truly bring these resources to life. We are honored to be associated with an initiative like the one we are promoting here today.”

FHLBank Pittsburgh recently announced $34.2 million in newly awarded AHP grants that will help to finance 68 housing projects. This represents the largest amount ever awarded and equates to more than 1,700 units of housing for very low-, low- and moderate-income individuals and families, as well as those with special needs. In addition, the Bank announced more than $7 million in Home4Good grants awarded specifically to fight homelessness. FHLBank Pittsburgh contributed $4.8 million to the initiative in 2018, and its state housing finance agency partners contributed an additional $2.25 million.

About FHLBank Pittsburgh

FHLBank Pittsburgh is a congressionally chartered cooperative of local financial institutions operating across Delaware, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. The Bank uses private money, not taxpayer funds, to ensure the flow of credit and services to local lenders and assists them in serving the affordable housing and community and economic development needs of the communities in which they operate. Each year, FHLBank Pittsburgh sets aside 10 percent of its net income for AHP grants, which are awarded to project sponsors on a competitive basis.

About Washington Financial Bank

With over 115 years of history, Washington Financial has become a leading financial institution, headquartered in Washington County, Pennsylvania. Today, the Bank has assets of over $1 billion with an exceptionally strong capital position. As a mutual organization, Washington Financial is in a unique position to invest in its customers and in the communities it serves.

About City Mission

City Mission exists to shelter, to heal and to restore the homeless to independent living – without discrimination. City Mission supports the transformation of the homeless by providing food, shelter, case management, biblically-based counseling and life-changing programming. City Mission’s goal is to help each person who walks through the facility’s doors to become a healthy, productive member of society.

