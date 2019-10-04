Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Sen. Warren Fires Aide for 'Inappropriate Behavior'

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/04/2019 | 05:38pm EDT

By Joshua Jamerson

Elizabeth Warren fired a senior official for "inappropriate behavior," her presidential campaign said Friday, though it offered few details.

"Over the past two weeks, senior campaign leadership received multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behavior by Rich McDaniel," spokeswoman Kristen Orthman said in a statement. "Over the same time period, the campaign retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation. Based on the results of the investigation, the campaign determined that his reported conduct was inconsistent with its values and that he could not be a part of the campaign moving forward."

Mr. McDaniel was serving as national organizing director. He previously worked for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential bid.

The shake-up in Ms. Warren's senior leadership ranks, first reported by Politico, comes as the Massachusetts Democrat has gained ground in the party's presidential primary. It was the biggest departure from Ms. Warren's campaign since her finance chief departed earlier this year amid strategic differences over her approach to fundraising.

Write to Joshua Jamerson at joshua.jamerson@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:39pSacklers reaped up to $13 billion from OxyContin maker, U.S. states say
RE
06:37pOHIO MANUFACTURERS' ASSOCIATION : Shale Natural Gas Production Expected to Keep Growing
PU
06:31pU.S. agency reviews claims 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
RE
06:30pPG&E says it has $34.45 billion in debt financing for reorganization
RE
06:28pU.S. agency reviews claims 2,000 Teslas should have been recalled
RE
06:20pUAW sees 'good progress' on key issues to try to resolve GM strike
RE
06:18pOil-rich Venezuela and Russia come to aid of ally Cuba, but its energy woes persist
RE
06:17pNEBRASKA FARM BUREAU : NEFB Suggests Cattle Market Reforms to USDA
PU
06:17pNEBRASKA FARM BUREAU : Trump Administration Acts on Ethanol, Biofuels
PU
05:54pTesla automated parking problems seen liability of app 'driver' for now
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROAN RESOURCES, INC. : WeissLaw LLP Investigates Roan Resources, Inc.
2RA MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC. : WEISSLAW LLP: Ra Medical Systems, Inc. is the Subject of a Legal Investigation
3GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY : GENERAL MOTORS : UAW-GM talks progress but wage, job security issues remain
4AMARC RESOURCES LTD. : AMARC RESOURCES : Announces Grant of Stock Option to Director and Officer of the Compan..
5ENGIE : ENGIE : Anheuser-Busch to Deploy 21 BYD Electric Trucks as Part of State-Wide Commitment to Sustainabl..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group