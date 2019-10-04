Sen. Warren Fires Aide for 'Inappropriate Behavior'

By Joshua Jamerson

Elizabeth Warren fired a senior official for "inappropriate behavior," her presidential campaign said Friday, though it offered few details.

"Over the past two weeks, senior campaign leadership received multiple complaints regarding inappropriate behavior by Rich McDaniel," spokeswoman Kristen Orthman said in a statement. "Over the same time period, the campaign retained outside counsel to conduct an investigation. Based on the results of the investigation, the campaign determined that his reported conduct was inconsistent with its values and that he could not be a part of the campaign moving forward."

Mr. McDaniel was serving as national organizing director. He previously worked for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential bid.

The shake-up in Ms. Warren's senior leadership ranks, first reported by Politico, comes as the Massachusetts Democrat has gained ground in the party's presidential primary. It was the biggest departure from Ms. Warren's campaign since her finance chief departed earlier this year amid strategic differences over her approach to fundraising.

