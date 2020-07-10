Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Senate Banking Panel Looks to Advance Trump's Fed Nominees

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 04:58pm EDT

By Nick Timiraos

The Senate Banking Committee said Friday it would vote on the nomination of two of President Trump's selections for the Federal Reserve later this month.

The announcement suggests that Republicans, who have a one-vote advantage on the panel, are prepared to advance the candidacy of Judy Shelton, an economic adviser to Mr. Trump during the 2016 campaign whose heterodox policy views led to some resistance from GOP senators at her Feb. 13 confirmation hearing.

If the committee approves of Ms. Shelton and a second nominee, St. Louis Fed economist Christopher Waller, they would await a full Senate vote before joining the central bank's board. The committee vote is slated for July 21.

All 12 of the Democrats on the banking panel signed a letter to the committee's chairman, Sen. Mike Crapo (R., Idaho), asking for a new hearing, given how dramatically the coronavirus pandemic has altered the economic outlook since Ms. Shelton's confirmation hearing this winter.

The Fed's seven-member board has played an especially important role responding to the coronavirus pandemic. The larger Federal Open Market Committee, which includes the governors plus five regional bank presidents, votes on interest rate decisions. But it is the board that decides on the emergency-lending programs the Fed has established to extend credit to companies, cities and states since the coronavirus seized up financial markets in March.

Two Republicans on the panel had raised doubts after the February hearing about Ms. Shelton's candidacy, but later said they were prepared to support her nomination.

A third Republican remained undecided. "Nobody wants anybody on the Federal Reserve that has a fatal attraction to nutty ideas," said Sen. John Kennedy of Louisiana after the hearing. "Now I'm not saying that's the case here, but that was sort of the dialectic going on."

Mr. Kennedy had pressed Ms. Shelton at the hearing to respond to a hypothetical scenario in which the economy slowed sharply and the unemployment rate jumped to 6.5%,from its reading at the time of 3.5%. Ms. Shelton was initially hesitant to provide specifics, prompting Mr. Kennedy to press for a more prescriptive answer.

"First, I would make it clear that there are limits to monetary policy," she said, adding that she would purchase government bonds and other safe assets to stimulate growth "very reluctantly."

In their letter Friday, Democrats cited the exchange in asking for another hearing. "We are now in an economic crisis worse than the one Dr. Shelton was asked about at her confirmation hearing," they wrote. "Based on her answers at the hearing, we are deeply concerned that the situation we are in today would have been worse if Dr. Shelton were already sitting on the Board of Governors."

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:11pICSID INTERNATIONAL CENTRE FOR SETTLEMENT OF INV : July 10, 2020 - Carlos Sastre and others v. United Mexican States (ICSID Case No. UNCT/20/2) Procedural Oder No. 1 (May 28, 2020)
PU
05:06pTracking the Economic Impact of COVID-19 and Mitigation Policies in Europe and the United States
PU
05:06pThe dwelling stock of the Republic of Moldova on January 1, 2020
PU
05:05pTreasury Yields Climb After Hitting Lowest Levels Since Spring -- 4th Update
DJ
05:00pS&P says it expects Canada's long-term financial and economic profile to remain consistent with its current AAA rating
RE
05:00pS&p says it expects canada's long-term financial and economic profile to remain consistent with its current aaa rating
RE
04:58pUtah coronavirus cases rise by 855 on friday to 28,386 total, the highest single day increase since the pandemic started - reuters tally
RE
04:58pSenate Banking Panel Looks to Advance Trump's Fed Nominees
DJ
04:57pCash-strapped New Jersey to borrow up to $9.9 billion under deal
RE
04:56pWORLD BANK : Amid Multiple Crises, World Bank Group Refocuses Programs and Increases Financing to $74 billion in Fiscal Year 2020
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : NETFLIX COM INC : Gets a Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
2TESLA, INC. : Tesla appears poised to electrify S&P 500
3NIKE, INC. : NIKE : "Seams" Like Activity Giving Rise To Infringement Risk Supports Appellate Jurisdiction
4ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. : PANDEMIC-PROOFING: Insurance may never be the same again
5CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. : EXCLUSIVE: TIM excludes Huawei from 5G core equipment tender - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group