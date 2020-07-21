Senate Committee Votes to Approve Nomination of Judy Shelton to Fed Board

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- A controversial Trump administration nominee for the Federal Reserve's policy making board cleared a major hurdle in her path to confirmation Tuesday after a Senate panel voted to support the choice.

The candidacy of Judy Shelton, an economic adviser to Mr. Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, for the Fed's Board of Governors was approved by the Senate banking committee in a party-line vote despite objections from Democrats. Her next and final stop will be a confirmation vote on the Senate floor.

Senators on the panel also voted to advance the nomination of St. Louis Fed director of research Christopher Waller to fill the remaining vacancy on the central bank's seven-member board in Washington.

The Fed board has played an especially important role in combating the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. The larger Federal Open Market Committee, which includes the governors plus five regional bank presidents, votes on interest-rate decisions. But it is the board that decides on the emergency lending programs the Fed has created to lend to companies, cities and states since the crisis began.

Ms. Shelton has been a longtime proponent of a return to the gold standard, which would limit the Fed's ability to influence inflation and employment, and concedes that her views are outside the mainstream of economics.

Before the coronavirus pandemic and related recession forced the central bank to slash interest rates to near zero and unleash a wave of measures to support the economy, Mr. Trump had regularly lambasted Fed Chairman Jerome Powell for keeping borrowing costs, in his view, too high.

Ms. Shelton supported Mr. Trump's calls for lower rates, after earlier criticizing the Fed for keeping rates too low during the tenure of President Obama.

Following her confirmation hearing at the banking committee in February, three Republican senators -- Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, Richard Shelby of Alabama and John Kennedy of Louisiana -- had expressed doubts about Ms. Shelton's aptitude for the Fed board.

"Nobody wants anybody on the Federal Reserve that has a fatal attraction to nutty ideas," Mr. Kennedy said after the hearing. "Now I'm not saying that's the case here, but that was sort of the dialectic going on."

Messrs. Toomey and Shelby later said they were prepared to support her candidacy. But the White House secured Mr. Kennedy's vote only recently, which allowed the banking committee to schedule a vote earlier this month.

"I spent a lot of time reading a lot of Dr. Shelton's works," Mr. Kennedy told reporters Monday. "My criteria for judging any Federal Reserve nominee is: Does the nominee have the intellectual heft to do the job? And No. 2, will they be independent? And she satisfied both of those criteria."

Mr. Kennedy added that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) will likely "move her nomination pretty quickly" after she is approved by the banking committee.

A spokeswoman for Mr. Kennedy declined to say which of Ms. Shelton's writings the senator had read, or when.

All 12 of the Democrats on the banking panel signed a letter to the committee's chairman, Sen. Mike Crapo (R., Idaho), this month asking for a new hearing.

At the February session, Ms. Shelton responded to a question on how she'd handle a rise in the unemployment rate to 6.5% from 3.5% by saying initially, "It is hard to imagine that situation." She then said that she might "very reluctantly" support asset purchases by the central bank -- a measure she frequently criticized after it was first implemented during the 2007-09 recession.

Since then, the jobless rate has risen as high as 14.7% in April. The Fed has unleashed trillions of dollars in asset purchases and other extraordinary measures that, economists say, played a critical role in stabilizing credit markets and staving off a full-blown financial crisis.

"The Fed's independence and stability matter even more during a crisis, like the one we are facing today," Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, the ranking Democrat on the banking committee, said in a statement Tuesday.

