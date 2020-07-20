Log in
Senate Confirms Russell Vought as Head of White House Budget Office -- Update

07/20/2020 | 05:30pm EDT

By Paul Kiernan

WASHINGTON -- The Senate on Monday confirmed former conservative activist Russell Vought to be director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, a role he has held in an acting capacity since March.

Senators voted 51 to 45 along party lines to confirm Mr. Vought's nomination by President Trump.

Democrats had voiced strong opposition to the choice of Mr. Vought to head the agency, citing questions about his role in holding up U.S. security aid to Ukraine and his crafting of White House budgets that prioritized spending and tax cuts.

The 500-person agency produces the president's annual budget proposal, manages federal property and assesses the quality of government programs.

Mr. Vought aroused the ire of Democrats in January, when he released a $4.8 trillion budget that proposed steep reductions in social-safety-net programs and foreign aid and higher outlays for defense and veterans. In May, his office broke the longstanding practice of issuing updated economic forecasts, citing uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Vought has served in high-level positions at OMB since early in Mr. Trump's presidency. He previously worked at Heritage Action for America, the lobbying arm of the conservative Washington think tank. Vice President Mike Pence cast a tie-breaking vote for the Senate to confirm Mr. Vought's 2018 nomination as deputy director.

The Government Accountability Office, Congress's nonpartisan watchdog, found in January that OMB violated the Impoundment Control Act in freezing security aid to Ukraine last summer, a move that led to Mr. Trump's impeachment. The articles of impeachment passed by the House of Representatives in December named Mr. Vought among nine officials who defied subpoenas for testimony. The Senate acquitted the president of impeachment charges.

In a nomination hearing at the Senate Budget Committee on June 3, Mr. Vought declined to answer questions from Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D., Md.) about the process by which the White House decided to freeze funding for Ukraine.

"I'm not going to provide the details of what a deliberative process is within the executive branch because I don't think it's appropriate," Mr. Vought said.

Republicans praised his work at the OMB, with Sen. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) saying he has "always been a constructive, transparent, accessible person."

The son of an electrician and a schoolteacher, Mr. Vought, 44, said in a statement at his nomination hearing that he has spent his career fighting to save taxpayers money and ensuring that their dollars are well spent.

"My parents worked long, hard hours to put me through school. They worked long, hard hours to pay for the government in their lives," Mr. Vought said. "I have often wondered what else they would have been free to build and give without such a high burden."

Write to Paul Kiernan at paul.kiernan@wsj.com

