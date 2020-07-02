Senate Passes Sanctions Bill Against Chinese Officials Over Hong Kong

By Natalie Andrews

WASHINGTON -- The U.S. Senate on Thursday passed by unanimous consent a bipartisan bill to impose sanctions on Chinese officials who threaten Hong Kong's limited autonomy, as well as the banks and firms that do business with them, sending the legislation to the president's desk.

The bill, sponsored by Sens. Pat Toomey (R., Pa.) and Chris Van Hollen (D., Md.), passed the House on Wednesday, as thousands of protesters took to the streets in Hong Kong to object to a new law that gives Beijing stronger powers to police the former British colony and punish those accused of subversion and separatism. The law carries penalties of up to life imprisonment.

The legislation now heads to President Trump. The White House hasn't responded to a request for comment over whether the president will support the bill.

Lawmakers said the legislation moved faster through Congress than expected because of the aggressive actions by Beijing in recent days. Wednesday's protests in Hong Kong were the largest show of defiance in the city this year, with some people risking heavy prison terms to chant slogans of liberation and demand independence.

"The intensity of the Chinese Communist Party's aggression appears to be growing by the day," said Mr. Toomey, citing the arrests of Hong Kong protesters on Wednesday.

"I hope that President Trump will sign this immediately," Mr. Van Hollen said. "As a country, Republicans and Democrats need to send a strong signal that we will not stand for the actions of Beijing undermining their own agreements, agreements under international law which they are bound to."

Last year, Congress passed and Mr. Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act, which reaffirmed and amended a 1992 act requiring the State Department to certify annually that Hong Kong is independent enough from Beijing to retain favored trading status with the U.S.

In May, the State Department certified to Congress that Hong Kong was no longer autonomous, opening the way for Mr. Trump to take a range of possible measures, from revoking trade arrangements to imposing sanctions.

Mr. Van Hollen said the new sanctions bill was needed because the Trump administration has taken "very tepid" steps since. The legislation that passed on Thursday would allow the administration to sanction more people because it expands the focus. It also allows for sanctions of financial institutions that conduct significant transactions with individuals who are sanctioned.

Senators cited the examples for possible sanctions under this bill of a police unit cracking down on protesters or Chinese Communist Party officials responsible for imposing the new law on Hong Kong.

The bill includes a provision that gives Congress the ability to override a president's decision to waive or terminate sanctions through a joint resolution of disapproval. Such a resolution would have to pass both the House and Senate by a veto-proof two-thirds majority.

Since Hong Kong is a global financial hub, banks and their lawyers are worried the bill would generate compliance headaches or sanctions against financial institutions that allow significant financial transactions involving Chinese government officials or others blamed for imposing the security law on Hong Kong or eroding the city's autonomy.

Several global financial institutions have a presence in mainland China and in Hong Kong, so those banks would need to develop software and client questionnaires to reduce the risk of running afoul of the legislation, trade lawyers say.

It isn't clear whether the U.S. Treasury Department would pursue financial sanctions related to Hong Kong in the same manner that it has against Iranian and Russian institutions. Still, the bill would give the Treasury Department, in consultation with the State Department, the power to identify financial institutions that allow transactions among sanctioned parties and inform Congress.

The executive branch would then be required to roll out sanctions over time, although the president could cancel the sanctions if enough lawmakers supported such a move.

The State Department declined requests for comment on the legislation. The Treasury Department didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this week, lawmakers of both parties introduced a separate bill to give refugee status to Hong Kong residents at risk of persecution under China's national-security law.

--William Mauldin contributed to this article.

