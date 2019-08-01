Senate Passes Two-Year Spending Deal That Suspends Debt Ceiling

By Andrew Duehren

WASHINGTON -- A two-year agreement to raise federal spending and at the same time lift the government's borrowing limit will go to the president's desk after it passed the Senate with many Republicans opposing it.

The bill, which provides for more than $2.7 trillion in discretionary spending over the next two years, was the result of weeks of negotiations between Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.). It suspends the debt ceiling until the end of July 2021 and sets spending levels roughly $320 billion above limits set in a 2011 law.

While President Trump and Republican leadership have celebrated the increases in military spending the deal calls for, conservatives in the House and Senate have lambasted what they say are unsustainable increases in federal deficits. Under the Trump administration, the annual federal deficit is set to reach $1 trillion a year.

"I am confident it is not exactly the legislation that either side of the aisle would have written if one party held the White House, the House, and had 60 votes in the Senate," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) said on the chamber's floor Wednesday. "That's divided government. But I am equally confident that this is a deal that every one of my colleagues should support."

The bill passed the Democratic-controlled House last week, when roughly two-thirds of House Republicans opposed the legislation. Mr. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have been calling skeptical Republican senators to urge them to support the deal since it was agreed to, according to a person familiar with the talks. Mr. Trump also lobbied uncertain House Republicans last week and tweeted his backing for it.

"Any spending vote, debt limit vote, is not easy. I've been around here a long time, they're all hard votes," said Sen. John Thune (R., S.D.), the majority whip in the Senate.

Sen. James Lankford (R., Okla.) said he opposed the deal because it didn't include any effort to reduce the U.S. debt burden. "I really think that every time we get to a debt-ceiling conversation we should also be having a conversation about debt. And we didn't this time. We skipped it," he said.

Mr. Trump tweeted Thursday, calling on Republicans to vote for the agreement. "Budget Deal is phenomenal for our Great Military, our Vets, and Jobs, Jobs, Jobs! Two year deal gets us past the Election. Go for it Republicans, there is always plenty of time to CUT!" he wrote.

Mr. Mnuchin had warned that the U.S. could exceed its borrowing limit before lawmakers return from August recess in early September, accelerating the negotiations with Mrs. Pelosi to reach a deal before the end of last week. The government could begin to miss payments on its obligations without the ability to borrow and trigger a potential default. The House left Washington for its recess on Friday.

Lawmakers paired raising the borrowing limit with setting new overall spending levels to try to ease passage of the debt-ceiling suspension. Without a new agreement on raising spending levels by Oct. 1, automatic spending cuts -- a requirement known as sequestration that was put in place in 2011 -- would have cut roughly 10% of discretionary spending early next year.

The two-year spending deal ends the threat of sequestration after fiscal year 2021, a victory for Democrats who have sought to increase spending on domestic programs. The vast majority of Democrats have supported the deal, including progressives who were skeptical of the growth in military spending.

"The sequester hamstrung our ability to make investments in the middle class for eight years. No longer, thank God," Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y.) said on the Senate floor Thursday.

Setting overall spending levels provides lawmakers some certainty as they seek to avoid a government shutdown after Sept. 30. Congress will still need to pass individual spending bills to fund federal agencies and programs after the end of the fiscal year, and members of both parties have said they would likely need to pass a short-term spending measure following the recess to allow the next round of negotiations to take place.

Both sides have sought to avoid the brinkmanship that resulted in the longest government shutdown in U.S. history that ended this year. Mr. Trump has indicated internally that he wanted a spending deal that would last until after the 2020 presidential election.

--Catherine Lucey contributed to this article.

Write to Andrew Duehren at andrew.duehren@wsj.com