Senate Republican Leader Statement on Governor's Deception for Reducing Carbon Emissions

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE February 18, 2020 Contact: Kate Gillem kate.gillem@oregonlegislature.gov 503-986-1950

Senate Republican Leader Statement on Governor's

Deception to Reduce Carbon Emissions

SALEM, Ore. - Today, the Willamette Week published a storyabout Governor Kate Brown's letter to Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, where she supported removing four dams on the Snake River.

Senate Republican Leader, Senator Herman Baertschiger, Jr. (R-Grants Pass), released the following statement:

"If cap and trade were really about reducing carbon emissions, the governor would not be taking an opposing position to that goal by seeking to get rid of four of the Snake River dams, which provide sustainable energy for Oregonians and reduce carbon. Cap and trade is not about the environment. It's about money."

According to a statementby the Oregon Rural Electric Cooperative Association (ORECA) in response to the letter, the dams produce over 1,000 average megawatts of carbon-free energy or enough energy for over 800,000 homes. The ORECA statement went on to say that eliminating the dams would increase CO2 emissions by over 2 million metric tons every year, or the equivalent of adding 421,000 passenger cars to the region's roads.

