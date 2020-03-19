Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Senate Republican proposal rejects grants for U.S. airlines, could get equity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 06:52pm EDT
Senate lunch meeting on response to coronavirus outbreak on Capitol Hill in Washington

A Republican proposal introduced in the U.S. Senate on Thursday would grant up to $58 billion in secured loans to help passenger and cargo airlines hit by the coronavirus crisis, but bar cash grants and could result in the government getting equity stakes.

Under the proposal, the U.S. Treasury Department could receive warrants, stock options, or stock as a condition of government assistance in order for the government to participate in gains and be compensated for risks.

The measure would also bar airlines from increasing compensation for, or provide golden parachutes to, executives for two years and airlines would be required to maintain some services. It would suspend some aviation taxes.

"We are not bailing out the airlines or other industries ? period," said Senator Richard Shelby, who chairs the appropriations committee.

The proposal comes after major airlines doubled down on Thursday on a request for government cash grants.

"The current economic environment is simply not sustainable," Airlines for America and a coalition of major aviation unions wrote in a joint letter.

The group, representing American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines Inc, United Airlines and other airlines, and unions urged lawmakers to provide a package of unsecured loans, grants and tax relief.

"The survival of our industry depends on it," they wrote.

The airline group had asked on Monday for $25 billion in cash grants and $25 billion in unsecured loans for passenger airlines and another $8 billion for cargo carriers.

As travel demand has collapsed due to the health crisis, airlines have suspended thousands of flights, parking hundreds of airplanes and borrowing money. They have repeatedly warned that they may cut thousands of employees without significant assistance soon.

The bill introduced on Thursday would set aside another $150 billion for a separate fund and Treasury would determine who could qualify. Boeing Co, which has sought $60 billion in U.S. government loan guarantees for itself and the entire aviation manufacturing sector, could seek loans from that fund.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said "the airline industry just spent billions and billions in stock buybacks in the last two years - liquidity that would come in handy at a time like this."

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell defended the plans.

"We're not talking about so-called bailouts for firms that made reckless decisions," said McConnell. "We're not talking about a taxpayer-funded cushion for companies that made mistakes. We're talking about loans which must be repaid."

U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday he opposed companies using taxpayer funds for executive bonuses or stock buybacks.

"Conditions like that would be OK with me," Trump said Thursday, but added: "?We will be helping the airline industry."

By David Shepardson and Andrea Shalal
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC. -11.67% 10.29 Delayed Quote.-59.38%
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. -0.47% 21.28 Delayed Quote.-75.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:01pWEST FRASER TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Pandemic Response Plan
AQ
07:01pAdhesive Films Market | Need for Adhesive Films in APAC to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
BU
06:59pALTURA ENERGY INC : . Announces Q4 2019 Financial and Operating Results and Operational Update
AQ
06:58pCARINDALE PROPERTY TRUST : 2020 Distribution Forecast
PU
06:55pLVMH CONSIDERING BUYING TIFFANY'S SHARES ON OPEN MARKET : Bloomberg News
RE
06:53pPBF ENERGY : SEC Filing (4)
PU
06:53pANDROMEDA METALS : Half-Year Accounts 2019/20
PU
06:52pSenate Republican proposal rejects grants for U.S. airlines, could get equity
RE
06:51pSPIN MASTER : withdraws 2020 outlook issued earlier in March due to COVID-19
AQ
06:51pGENERAL ELECTRIC : Danaher Receives Clearance From U.S. Federal Trade Commission For The Acquisition Of The Biopharma Business Of General Electric Life Sciences
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Adhesive Films Market | Need for Adhesive Films in APAC to Boost Market Growth | Technavio
2WEST FRASER TIMBER CO. LTD. : WEST FRASER TIMBER : Announces COVID-19 Pandemic Response Plan
3STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Transaction in Own Shares
4COVID-19 RESPONSE: EU enables immediate support to hard-hit fisheries sector
5AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group