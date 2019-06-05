Log in
Senate Republicans Threaten to Block Trump on Mexico Tariffs

06/05/2019 | 06:34am EDT

By WSJ City

Senate Republicans threatened to block the White House's planned tariffs on Mexico, hours after President Trump signalled he was prepared to move ahead with the levies barring a last-minute deal over border security.

KEY POINTS

--- Trump threatened to impose tariffs on Mexico if it didn't stem a flow of migrants to the US.

--- Negotiators meet this week to try to make a deal and head off a trade fight between the close trading partners."

--- We are going to see if we can do something, but I think it's more likely that the tariffs go on," Trump said.

--- Asked about Republican efforts to block levies, he said: "I don't think they will do that--if they do, it's foolish."

Strong Opposition

Democrats have roundly opposed Trump's border stance and his plan to impose tariffs on Mexico, which are set to start at a 5% rate and ratchet up to 25% by October. His plan has also triggered blowback from many Senate Republicans, who returned this week from a Memorial Day recess ready to consider their options to stop him, citing executive overreach and possible economic pain for US consumers and businesses.

Senators said they have been considering several options, including holding a vote to terminate any tariffs.

A fuller story is available on WSJ.com

WSJ City: The news, the key facts and why it matters. Be deeply informed in less than five minutes. You can find more concise stories like this on the WSJ City app. Download now from the App Store or Google Play, or sign up to newsletters here http://www.wsj.com/newsletters?sub=356&mod=djemwsjcity

