Senate Republicans Threaten to Block Trump on Mexico Tariffs -- 3rd Update

By Siobhan Hughes and Kristina Peterson in Washington and Anthony Harrup in Mexico City

WASHINGTON -- Senate Republicans threatened Tuesday to block the White House's planned tariffs on Mexico, hours after President Trump signaled he was prepared to move ahead with the levies barring a last-minute deal over border security.

Mr. Trump, frustrated with the flow of asylum-seeking Central American families at the southern U.S. border, last week said the U.S. would impose escalating tariffs on all Mexican imports starting on June 10 unless Mexico took sufficient steps to stop migration. U.S. and Mexican negotiators are meeting this week in Washington to try to fashion a deal and head off a trade fight between close trading partners.

"We are going to see if we can do something, but I think it's more likely that the tariffs go on," Mr. Trump said Tuesday at a press conference in London alongside U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May. Asked what he thought of potential Republican efforts to block his Mexico tariffs, he responded: "I don't think they will do that -- if they do, it's foolish."

Democrats have roundly opposed Mr. Trump's border stance and his plan to impose tariffs on Mexico, which are set to start at a 5% rate and ratchet up to 25% by October. His plan has also triggered blowback from many Senate Republicans, who returned this week from a Memorial Day recess ready to consider their options to stop him, citing executive overreach and possible economic pain for U.S. consumers and businesses.

"There is not much support in my conference for tariffs," Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R., Ky.) told reporters, while declining to address whether the Senate could hold a vote to oppose the president.

Other senators said they have been considering several options, including holding a vote to terminate any tariffs.

"I think the administration ought to be concerned about another vote of disapproval," said Sen. Ron Johnson (R., Wis.), the chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, after emerging from a GOP lunch meeting with White House lawyers.

Sen Rand Paul (R., Ky.) predicted that the Senate would vote on the matter, telling CNN that the opponents of the tariffs could potentially muster enough support to override a Trump veto. The Senate failed earlier this year to override a veto of its bill seeking to block Mr. Trump's emergency declaration at the southern border, made as part of an effort to secure border-wall funding not allocated by Congress.

White House lawyers met behind closed doors on Tuesday with Senate Republicans to explain why the president felt he needed to resort to tariffs, according to lawmakers who attended the lunch meeting. The lawyers argued that the number of migrants crossing the border amounted to a crisis, leaving some Senate Republicans with the impression that Mr. Trump saw the threat of tariffs as one of the few levers he could pull.

Mr. McConnell and other Republican leaders were pinning their hopes for avoiding a confrontation with the president on a meeting set for Wednesday between U.S. officials and a high-level Mexican delegation.

Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard struck a more upbeat note Tuesday at a press conference in Washington. He said he saw an 80% chance that Mexico could reach a negotiated solution with the Trump administration on migration to avoid the threatened imposition of tariffs on all of Mexico's imports. He met Tuesday afternoon with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D., Calif.).

"The main issue tomorrow is migration and the proposal from Mexico and the concerns from the United States, and we are going to find common ground, I think," Mr. Ebrard said.

Mexico has stepped up apprehensions of Central American migrants headed to the U.S. Around 23,600 unauthorized migrants were detained by Mexico's migration authorities in May, more than double the number detained in the same month last year, according to figures provided by Mexico's migration agency. Most come from Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, the figures show.

If no deal is reached in the U.S-Mexico talks, the next step lies with the White House, which must formally impose the levies. Republican aides say that move could prompt a vote to end the tariffs, which could be initiated in either the Senate or the House. It is unclear which chamber would vote first, although beginning with a Senate vote might provide political cover to House Republicans who are generally more reluctant to challenge Mr. Trump.

A vote to terminate the tariffs is seen as the fastest route to block the president, because such a measure would be protected against stalling tactics. Under the law, while the president has the power to declare an emergency, Congress has the power to block it. Congress used a similar approach this year when it voted to reject Mr. Trump's national-emergency declaration, which he then vetoed.

House Democratic leaders have been critical of Mr. Trump's plan to impose tariffs but said they were waiting to see how Senate Republicans respond.

"The problem that we confront in this country is that the president often conducts himself in an erratic fashion as it relates to economic policy, particularly in terms of his deployment of tariffs," Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York, chairman of the House Democratic caucus, said Tuesday.

To impose the tariffs, Mr. Trump is expected to rely on a statute called the International Emergency Economic Powers Act, which is triggered by an emergency declaration. That law is typically used to freeze assets and hasn't been used as the basis for implementing new tariffs. Beyond that, White House lawyers said they were still studying whether Mr. Trump needed to issue a new emergency declaration in order to roll out the tariffs, or if he could rely on his existing border-emergency declaration from earlier this year, designed to help to divert money to the construction of barriers at the southern border.

Mr. Trump's use of the act to impose tariffs could also create potential legal problems for the administration.

"This is certainly breaking new ground, and that creates both a legal problem potentially if there are court challenges," said Chris Edelson, an American University government professor who wrote a book on emergency presidential power.

--Andrew Duehren contributed to this article.

Write to Siobhan Hughes at siobhan.hughes@wsj.com, Kristina Peterson at kristina.peterson@wsj.com and Anthony Harrup at anthony.harrup@wsj.com