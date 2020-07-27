Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Senate Republicans back $10 billion in additional aid for U.S. airports -document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 05:53pm EDT

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans on Monday backed an additional $10 billion in assistance for airports that face a dramatic shortfall in revenue because of a travel falloff due to the coronavirus.

The Republican proposal also calls for $75 million to maintain essential air service to rural communities and $50 million for the Federal Aviation Administration's administrative costs related to air traffic control tower cleanings, janitorial services and supplies.

Earlier this month, U.S. airports asked for a new $13 billion bailout after Congress in March approved $10 billion in government assistance for airports.

The Republican summary said the nation's airports "are facing a record drop in passengers."

The spending bill does not have additional funding for U.S. airlines or other industries that sought assistance, such as restaurants.

In June, six unions representing aviation workers told top lawmakers another $32 billion in payroll aid is needed to keep hundreds of thousands of workers employed through March 31 after Congress in March approved $32 billion for the aviation industry to keep workers on payroll through Sept. 30, including $25 billion for passenger airline payroll costs.

U.S. airports collectively held $100 billion in debt at the end of 2018 and some previously warned they might not be able to make debt payments without the initial $10 billion. (Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:53pSenate Republicans back $10 billion in additional aid for U.S. airports -document
RE
05:51pSome 233 u.s. house lawmakers sign letter, warning additional bailout funds needed 'to save nearly one million airline industry jobs' - letter
RE
05:51pMajority of u.s. house of representatives sign letter backing billions in new payroll assistance for u.s. airline workers - letter
RE
05:51pSenate Republicans' Coronavirus Relief Measure Includes Provisions That Will Help Hard-hit Construction Firms Recover
PU
05:51pHEALTHY RECIPE : Korean Beef Bowl
PU
05:51pTwo Republican Senators Will Oppose Shelton's Fed Candidacy -- Update
DJ
05:49pLIVESTOCK-Live cattle futures retreat on supply concerns, technical pressure
RE
05:43pEXCLUSIVE : Alstom to win EU antitrust okay for Bombardier deal - sources
RE
05:40pUtilities Down On Cyclical Demand -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:38pCommunications Services Up As Investors Hedge On Covid Outlook -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : Stimulus bets boost Wall St ahead of busy earnings week
2BMW AG : BMW : to offer fully electric 5-series in emissions push
3NEL ASA : PRESS RELEASE: Awarded grant to develop a novel electrolyser stack to enable lower cost hydrogen gen..
4SAP SE : SAP : 2Q Operating Profit, Revenue Increased Despite Pandemic
5GOLD : Gold hits record, equities edge higher on stimulus hopes

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group