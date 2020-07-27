Senate Republicans back $10 billion in additional aid for U.S. airports -document

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republicans on
Monday backed an additional $10 billion in assistance for
airports that face a dramatic shortfall in revenue because of a
travel falloff due to the coronavirus.
The Republican proposal also calls for $75 million to
maintain essential air service to rural communities and $50
million for the Federal Aviation Administration's administrative
costs related to air traffic control tower cleanings, janitorial
services and supplies.
Earlier this month, U.S. airports asked for a new $13
billion bailout after Congress in March approved $10 billion in
government assistance for airports.
The Republican summary said the nation's airports "are
facing a record drop in passengers."
The spending bill does not have additional funding for U.S.
airlines or other industries that sought assistance, such as
restaurants.
In June, six unions representing aviation workers told top
lawmakers another $32 billion in payroll aid is needed to keep
hundreds of thousands of workers employed through March 31 after
Congress in March approved $32 billion for the aviation industry
to keep workers on payroll through Sept. 30, including $25
billion for passenger airline payroll costs.
U.S. airports collectively held $100 billion in debt at the
end of 2018 and some previously warned they might not be able to
make debt payments without the initial $10 billion.
(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington
Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)