Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Senate panel narrowly approves Trump's Fed nominee Shelton

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 01:00pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: Federal Reserve Board building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington

The Senate Banking Committee on Tuesday approved Judy Shelton's nomination to the Federal Reserve Board in a party-line vote, delivering a win for President Donald Trump and his efforts to install a political confidante in a key economic policy-making role.

The 13-12 vote in favor of her nomination came despite a stormy confirmation hearing in mid-February, when the former Trump campaign adviser was characterized by some among the committee's Republican majority as outside the mainstream of economic thought.

Several had then voiced concerns about placing the longtime Fed critic, who has questioned the need for the central bank and slammed its policies, in a position of influence over U.S. monetary policy.

Despite that, no Republican on the panel was willing to vote against Trump's controversial nominee. The committee endorsement sets the stage for a broader debate on her nomination before the full Senate, where a handful of moderate Republicans will hold the deciding votes on her confirmation.

"I am confident that her deep understanding of the Fed's monetary policy toolkit, monetary history and commitment to maintaining Fed independence will serve the Fed well in its ongoing efforts to stabilize markets, and toward its mission of price stability and full employment," committee chair Mike Crapo said ahead of the vote.

A separate nominee to the Fed's seven-member board in Washington, St. Louis Federal Reserve bank research director Christopher Waller, also advanced to a full Senate vote after winning backing by the committee by 18-7, including the support of some Democrats. Waller, who has spent his career in academia and inside the Fed, was seen as a far more conventional nominee to the central bank.

(Reporting by Howard Schneider; Editing by Dan Burns and Andrea Ricci)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07pStocks, euro rally after EU agrees to recovery fund
RE
02:58pBotin says sees other european banks likely to be ahead of santander in a cross-border consolidation process
RE
02:58pBotin says santander will not take part in european consolidation as of today, does not rule out in the future
RE
02:58pBOTIN SAYS : "we could have hoped for something bigger but not for something better"
RE
02:58pAna botin says eu agreement has diminished and averted sovereign risk problems in the eu
RE
02:58pSantander chairman says eu agreement on eu recovery fund is game changer, will be seen in time as key step in european construction
RE
02:53pCalifornia coronavirus cases top 400,000, soon to over take New York as worst-hit state
RE
02:53pCalifornia coronavirus cases rise to 400,166 as of tuesday, second u.s. state after new york to exceed 400,000 infections - reuters tally
RE
02:46pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $400,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping Northwest Connecticut Respond to Coronavirus
PU
02:46pU.S. Department of Commerce Invests $400,000 in CARES Act Funding to Boost Economic Development Programs Critical to Helping Southwest Virginia Respond to Coronavirus
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1NOBLE ENERGY, INC. : Chevron to buy Noble for $5 billion in stock, biggest oil deal since price crash
2SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED : Temasek's portfolio logs first fall in 4 years, cautious on markets
3UBS GROUP AG : UBS : Beat 2Q Expectations Despite Higher Credit Losses
4ASTRAZENECA PLC : Three Leading Vaccine Candidates Show Promise in Fresh Trial Data -- WSJ
5AIRBUS SE : COVID floors aero suppliers after years of planemaker blows

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group