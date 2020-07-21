Senate panel narrowly approves Trump's Fed nominee Shelton

The 13-12 vote in favor of her nomination came despite a stormy confirmation hearing in mid-February, when the former Trump campaign adviser was characterized by some among the committee's Republican majority as outside the mainstream of economic thought.

Several had then voiced concerns about placing the longtime Fed critic, who has questioned the need for the central bank and slammed its policies, in a position of influence over U.S. monetary policy.

Despite that, no Republican on the panel was willing to vote against Trump's controversial nominee. The committee endorsement sets the stage for a broader debate on her nomination before the full Senate, where a handful of moderate Republicans will hold the deciding votes on her confirmation.

"I am confident that her deep understanding of the Fed's monetary policy toolkit, monetary history and commitment to maintaining Fed independence will serve the Fed well in its ongoing efforts to stabilize markets, and toward its mission of price stability and full employment," committee chair Mike Crapo said ahead of the vote.

A separate nominee to the Fed's seven-member board in Washington, St. Louis Federal Reserve bank research director Christopher Waller, also advanced to a full Senate vote after winning backing by the committee by 18-7, including the support of some Democrats. Waller, who has spent his career in academia and inside the Fed, was seen as a far more conventional nominee to the central bank.

