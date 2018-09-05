Senate votes to advance Trump's pick for SEC commissioner

The decision allows Roisman, 37, to be sworn in at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), replacing Michael Piwowar, a Republican who vacated the role when his term ended in June.

Wednesday's vote brings the current four-member panel to its full five-member complement, at least until year-end, when one of the Democratic commissioners ends her term.

While the White House has yet to formally propose a Democratic candidate for the role, a Bloomberg report in August named former SEC enforcement attorney Allison Lee as the potential nominee to fill the vacant role, citing sources.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson, editing by G Crosse)

