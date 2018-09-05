Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Senate votes to advance Trump's pick for SEC commissioner

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2018 | 07:17pm CEST
FILE PHOTO: The seal of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hangs on the wall at SEC headquarters in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Senate voted 85 to 14 on Wednesday to confirm Elad Roisman, President Donald Trump's pick as commissioner to fill the vacant Republican seat atop Wall Street's securities regulator.

The decision allows Roisman, 37, to be sworn in at the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), replacing Michael Piwowar, a Republican who vacated the role when his term ended in June.

Wednesday's vote brings the current four-member panel to its full five-member complement, at least until year-end, when one of the Democratic commissioners ends her term.

While the White House has yet to formally propose a Democratic candidate for the role, a Bloomberg report in August named former SEC enforcement attorney Allison Lee as the potential nominee to fill the vacant role, citing sources.

(Reporting by Katanga Johnson, editing by G Crosse)

By Katanga Johnson

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:20pTaking a Hard Look at Persecution Around the World, Christians in the U.S. Make Documentary
SE
01:17pSenate votes to advance Trump's pick for SEC commissioner
RE
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
01:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:12pALEXANDER : Trump Administration’s Zero Tariff Goal is Good for Tennessee Autoworkers
PU
01:09pU.S. Congress grills Facebook, Twitter over foreign bids to tilt politics
RE
01:05pOil slips 1 percent as storm fears ease, demand concerns mount
RE
01:02pIOWA FARM BUREAU FEDERATION : names Governor Kim Reynolds and Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig 'Friend of Agriculture'
PU
01:01pOil slips 1 percent as storm fears ease, demand concerns mount
RE
12:55pUnilever beauty unit kisses 10 frogs for every prince or princess
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : APPLE : Amazon touches $1 trillion, on pace to overtake Apple
2BAYER : BAYER : Adjusts Guidance as 2Q Net Profit Drops
3WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
4NIKE : NIKE : Anthem Backlash Strikes Nike, Hurting Share Price
5TESLA : TESLA : Musk in deep waters after sparking old row with diver in sweary tirade

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.