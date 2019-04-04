Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Senator Isakson Honored as Innovator in Biotechnology

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/04/2019 | 08:49pm EDT

Senator Johnny Isakson was recognized today by the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) for his leadership as an Innovator in Biotechnology. Senator Isakson received the award in conjunction with today’s BIO Legislative Day Fly-In.

BIO’s Innovator in Biotechnology award recognizes Members of Congress who have been collaborative partners, advocates, and champions of the biotechnology and life sciences industries.

“The life sciences industry in Georgia provides jobs for over 32,000 people. Senator Isakson has been an invaluable advocate for the biotechnology community – both in Georgia and the nation at large,” said Maria Thacker, President and CEO of Georgia Bio. “On behalf of Georgia’s life science industry, we thank him for outstanding leadership and dedication to supporting the innovative capacity and job-creating potential of American life science companies.”

“Senator Isakson has been a stalwart advocate for sound public policies that advance the jobs creating potential of America’s biotechnology industry as we address the most pressing medical, agricultural, industrial and environmental challenges facing our nation and the world,” said BIO President and CEO Jim Greenwood. “His commitment to support the needs of America’s innovative life science companies allows them to focus on what matters – delivering life-saving and life-enhancing products.”

More than 200 biotechnology industry representatives from over 40 states, representing hundreds of thousands of American workers, will participate in hundreds of meetings with Members of the House and Senate during the BIO Legislative Day Fly-In. Participants will discuss issues critical to the biotechnology industry, including drug development, discovery and delivery reforms, targeting abuses of the U.S. patent system while protecting innovation, providing adequate reimbursement for vital therapies under Medicare, FDA funding, trade, tax policy, Farm Bill Implementation, protecting the Renewable Fuel Standard and capital formation issues relevant to biotechnology companies.

Photos of the award presentation are available upon request.

Georgia Bio is the state’s trade association committed to driving growth in Georgia’s biosciences industry and its many sectors, including agri-biotech, food and nutrition, bio-based technologies and renewable chemicals, industrial and environmental biotech, medical devices and technologies, pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare, diagnostics and research products, testing and research services, and clinical research. Georgia Bio members include bioscience companies, academic and research institutions, bioscience service providers, digital health companies, and related organizations. For more information, visit www.gabio.org or follow us on Twitter @Georgia_Bio.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:07pCENTAURUS METALS : 2019-04-05 April 2019 Investor Presentation | 8,862KB
PU
09:07pEXTRAORDINARY/ SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING : : Voluntary
PU
09:06pLONDON BRENT OIL : Oil prices fall, Brent drops away from $70
RE
09:02pJSL : Notice to the Market - Disposal of Relevant Ownership Interest - Guepardo Investimentos Ltda
PU
09:01pTIMELESS LUXURY GROUP : AG Announces Commencement of Digital Security Offering (DSO)
BU
08:56pALPHABET : Google to pull plug on AI ethics council
RE
08:56pEXCLUSIVE : Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
RE
08:51pBIOTECH CROPS STILL A STICKING POINT IN U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL : sources
RE
08:51pCORPORACIÓN AMÉRICA AIRPORTS : Announces Extension of the Punta del Este Airport Concession Agreement
BU
08:49pSterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
2BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : Ethiopia inquiry shows Boeing MAX hurtling uncontrolled to disaster
3EXCLUSIVE: Saudi Arabia threatens to ditch dollar oil trades to stop 'NOPEC' - sources
4AMAZON.COM : Jeff Bezos keeps Amazon voting power in divorce settlement
5Trump says U.S.-China trade deal may be reached in four weeks

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About