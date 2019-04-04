Senator Isakson Honored as Innovator in Biotechnology

Senator Johnny Isakson was recognized today by the Biotechnology
Innovation Organization (BIO) for his leadership as an Innovator in
Biotechnology. Senator Isakson received the award in conjunction with
today’s BIO Legislative Day Fly-In.
BIO’s Innovator in Biotechnology award recognizes Members of Congress
who have been collaborative partners, advocates, and champions of the
biotechnology and life sciences industries.
“The life sciences industry in Georgia provides jobs for over 32,000
people. Senator Isakson has been an invaluable advocate for the
biotechnology community – both in Georgia and the nation at large,” said
Maria Thacker, President and CEO of Georgia Bio. “On behalf of Georgia’s
life science industry, we thank him for outstanding leadership and
dedication to supporting the innovative capacity and job-creating
potential of American life science companies.”
“Senator Isakson has been a stalwart advocate for sound public policies
that advance the jobs creating potential of America’s biotechnology
industry as we address the most pressing medical, agricultural,
industrial and environmental challenges facing our nation and the
world,” said BIO President and CEO Jim Greenwood. “His commitment to
support the needs of America’s innovative life science companies allows
them to focus on what matters – delivering life-saving and
life-enhancing products.”
More than 200 biotechnology industry representatives from over 40
states, representing hundreds of thousands of American workers, will
participate in hundreds of meetings with Members of the House and Senate
during the BIO Legislative Day Fly-In. Participants will discuss issues
critical to the biotechnology industry, including drug development,
discovery and delivery reforms, targeting abuses of the U.S. patent
system while protecting innovation, providing adequate reimbursement for
vital therapies under Medicare, FDA funding, trade, tax policy, Farm
Bill Implementation, protecting the Renewable Fuel Standard and capital
formation issues relevant to biotechnology companies.
Photos of
the award presentation are available upon request.
Georgia Bio is the state’s trade association committed to driving
growth in Georgia’s biosciences industry and its many sectors, including
agri-biotech, food and nutrition, bio-based technologies and renewable
chemicals, industrial and environmental biotech, medical devices and
technologies, pharmaceuticals and consumer healthcare, diagnostics and
research products, testing and research services, and clinical research.
Georgia Bio members include bioscience companies, academic and research
institutions, bioscience service providers, digital health companies,
and related organizations. For more information, visit www.gabio.org
or follow us on Twitter
@Georgia_Bio.
