Senator Roberts Presented Lifetime Achievement Award

The Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) today announced Senator
Pat Roberts (R-KS) will be presented with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
Senator Roberts will receive the award tonight in conjunction with BIO’s
Legislative Day Fly-In.
“I am honored to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award from BIO for our
work to promote an industry critical to our economic future, our
national security and our well-being. It has been my honor to build
Kansas’ bio and life science research infrastructure to establish a
research economy for future generations of Kansans, to the benefit of
the nation. I am proud of the work we have done on the Senate
Agriculture Committee to invest and protect innovation in biotechnology,
fulfilling our responsibility to feed a troubled and hungry world while
also improving the management of our natural resources. It has been
equally important to ensure our nation’s plant and animal health are
considered a national security priority. The contributions of the bio
industry should not be taken for granted, and this Marine will continue
to be its champion.”
“Senator Roberts understands the value of America’s biotechnology
industry, not just on an economic scale, but through the benefits it
delivers to patients facing devastating diseases and consumers of
America’s agricultural and industrial innovation," said BIO President
and CEO Jim Greenwood. “As a leader on both the Senate Committee on
Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions and the Senate Committee on
Finance, he has been at the cross-section of every major healthcare
debate throughout his distinguished career. At every turn he chose to
support policies that promote and protect innovation, including the 21st
Century Cures Act, Orphan Drug Tax Credit and countless others.”
“As a champion for the thousands of Kansans working in the biotechnology
industry, Senator Roberts has demonstrated leadership on issues vitally
important to our state and the nation,” said Alfred Botchway, PhD, Board
Chair at BioKansas. “Thanks to Senator Roberts’ determined leadership as
Chairman of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee,
the 2018 Farm Bill passed with bipartisan support, providing critical
support to our nation’s farmers and rural communities as they develop
new renewable chemicals, bio-based products, advanced biofuels, and
other products of industrial biotechnology. On behalf of the Kansas
biotechnology industry, I congratulate him on receiving this award.”
More than 200 biotechnology industry representatives from over 40
states, representing hundreds of thousands of American workers, will
participate in hundreds of meetings with Members of the House and Senate
during the BIO Legislative Day Fly-In. Participants will discuss issues
critical to the biotechnology industry, including drug development,
discovery and delivery reforms, targeting abuses of the U.S. patent
system while protecting innovation, providing adequate reimbursement for
vital therapies under Medicare, FDA funding, trade, tax policy, Farm
Bill Implementation, protecting the Renewable Fuel Standard and capital
formation issues relevant to biotechnology companies.
