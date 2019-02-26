Log in
Senators say will support Judiciary panel if it looks into drug patents

02/26/2019 | 12:34pm EST

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Republican Senators John Cornyn and Chuck Grassley said on Tuesday that they would support the powerful Senate Judiciary committee if the panel were to examine the patent system under which drug companies protect the exclusivity of their medicines.

They made the comments at a hearing in the U.S. Senate Finance Committee where seven drug company executives are testifying about rising prescription drug prices.

(Reporting by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Michael Erman; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

