Sendwithus Announces Company Name Change to Dyspatch

04/02/2019 | 09:16am EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sendwithus today announced it is changing its name to Dyspatch. The new name reflects the company’s expansion as an Enterprise Email Content Platform (ECP) provider and its long-term vision and strategy for delivering compelling email experiences to the world’s largest organizations. The company’s focus has enabled it to realize significant revenue growth, over 12 times, quarter over quarter.

“We are very proud to have achieved such significant growth since our launch as an email template management platform back in 2013, helping hundreds of brands craft exceptional communications experiences,” said Matt Harris, co-founder and CEO, Dyspatch. “Having launched Dyspatch, our Enterprise Email Content Platform, a year ago, we have been able to expand our customer reach, empowering global organizations to deliver on-brand, targeted transactional emails quickly and at scale. We are committed to providing continued support to our Sendwithus SME clients and greatly appreciate our customers and those relationships. Our rebrand ensures that we accurately reflect our broader enterprise focus and the opportunity to expand our business further.”

As an Email Content Platform, Dyspatch enables enterprise organizations to create compelling email experiences on a massive scale. The platform’s easy-to-use visual editor allows users of all skill levels to create and change even the most complex email fast. Designed to support multiple teams, departments, and business units, Dyspatch establishes a standardized email creation workflow, from building to testing, approval to publishing.

“Every day we help enterprise content creators and digital messaging teams solve daily challenges in building increasingly complex, global email programs at scale,” said Megan Tobin, Vice President of Marketing for Dyspatch. “We felt that the name Dyspatch, which communicates speed and efficiency in transmission, accurately captures our value proposition in empowering teams to deliver powerful, global communications that engage customers, drive growth, and increase revenue.”

In addition to its new brand name, the company has updated its logo and launched a new website. The new brand assets are available at https://www.dyspatch.io/press/.

About Dyspatch
Dyspatch is an Email Content Platform (ECP) that helps Enterprise organizations create and change transactional and triggered emails faster, by centralizing template creation, approval, and publishing processes. The powerful API, visual editor, and built-in device testing allow for cutting-edge email strategy and execution while helping establish consistency in both branding and legal compliance across multiple teams. The company has been helping leading brands, including Microsoft, Autodesk, and Zillow craft exceptional communications experiences since 2013. To learn more about Dyspatch, visit www.dyspatch.io. To join the Dyspatch team, visit https://www.dyspatch.io/about/careers/

Media Contact
Megan Tobin
Vice President of Marketing
megan@dyspatch.io

Ilona Mohacsi
Senior Vice President, Public Relations
PenVine for Dyspatch
(631) 764-3729
ilonam@penvine.com

Dyspatch-Logo-Dark-1800.png


