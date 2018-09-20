Log in
Seneca Cayuga Bancorp : Historical Marker Unveiled at Generations Bank in Union Springs

09/20/2018 | 08:54pm CEST

Historical Marker Unveiled at Generations Bank in Union Springs

On Tuesday, September 18, 2018, a Historical Marker sign was unveiled on the site of the Generations Bank in Union Springs. The land where Generations Bank sits used to be home to Howland School, a school for the education of young women.

Multiple members of the community were present for the unveiling, including the Assemblyman, Gary Finch and mayor of Union Springs, Mayor Bud Shattuck, who also spoke at the event.

AG Cutrona, Senior Vice President of Growth and Profitability at Generations Bank and Pat Whyte a descendant of the Howland family unveiled the sign together.

The Marker reads, 'Howland School for young women founded on this site in 1863 by George Howland. Became Union Springs Hotel & Sanitarium CA. 1886-1900. William C. Pomeroy Foundation 2018.'

The placement of the sign was made possible by the Frontenac Historical Society & Museum.

About Generations Bank

Generations Bank has partnered with businesses and residents in the Northern Finger Lakes region since its founding in 1870, while maintaining a strong commitment to each and every community in which it operates. The bank is headquartered in Seneca Falls and serves customers from nine retail locations in Seneca Falls, Auburn, Waterloo, Geneva, Union Springs, Phelps and Farmington. Generations was named to CNY Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

In addition to traditional business and consumer deposit services, Generations Bank focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans. The organization also serves the broader needs of the Finger Lakes area through its insurance business, Generations Agency and financial planning and brokerage services offered by Generations Investment Services. For more information, visit MyGenBank.com.

Disclaimer

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp Inc. published this content on 20 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2018 18:53:03 UTC
