Seneca Cayuga Bancorp : Robert Kernan Jr. Joins Generations Commercial Bank

03/22/2019 | 08:45am EDT

Robert Kernan Jr. Joins Generations Commercial Bank

Seneca Falls, N.Y. - Mr. Robert Kernan, Jr. a respected civic and business leader, and Chairman Emeritus of Generations Bank has joined Generations Commercial Bank as a Community Ambassador. Generations Commercial Bank was formed to accept deposits from area municipalities and publicly funded entities.

Mr. Kernan has held roles with numerous not for profit organizations, including The United Way, Seneca County IDA, National Women's Hall of Fame, Seneca Falls School District, and many others. He also served as the President and Chairman of Seneca Falls Savings Bank. 'I am very pleased to represent Generations Commercial Bank.' Said Kernan, 'We are helping municipalities earn a fair return on their deposits which helps them and benefits taxpayers. In turn, those deposits are loaned locally to help build those very same communities - it's a tremendous win-win.'

'Municipal banking is a new area of growth opportunity for Generations and we are excited to be a part of it. We have already made great strides in this area and with Mr. Kernan's contribution there is no limit to what we can do.' Commented Menzo Case, President and CEO of Generations. 'Mr. Kernan is a tremendous asset to our Commercial Bank efforts. His commitment to the Finger Lakes region as demonstrated by his years of public service and business leadership make him ideal for this role.'

Generations Commercial bank was launched in November, 2018 to comply with New York State requirements for municipal banking relationships.

About Generations

Generations partners with businesses, municipalities and residents across the Finger Lakes Region and Wester New York to offer banking, insurance, and investment services. Founded in 1870 and headquartered in Seneca Falls, Generations serves the community from 11 retail locations in Seneca Falls, Auburn, Union Springs, Waterloo, Geneva, Phelps, Farmington, Albion and Medina. Generations was named to CNY Business Journal's Best Places to Work in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018.

In addition to traditional business and consumer deposit services, Generations focuses on residential mortgages, as well as manufactured home, automobile, home equity, commercial, non-residential real estate and construction loans. The organization also serves the broader needs of the Finger Lakes area and Western New York through its insurance business, Generations Agency and financial planning and brokerage services offered by Generations Investment Services. For more information, visit MyGenBank.com

Bank Member FDIC.

###

Disclaimer

Seneca-Cayuga Bancorp Inc. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 12:44:06 UTC
