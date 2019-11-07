Senegal's new energy bid process to ensure transparency - state firm

"Today we are setting new laws on the transparency we need to have. Everything that is done upstream will be transparent so that people will know what's going on," Petrosen Mamadou Faye told Reuters.

"When it comes to the licensing round, door-to-door or direct negotiation will be avoided when we can do otherwise. People used to think that by this negotiation there was a lot of corruption -- they thought (this), but it was not true."

(Reporting by Noah Browning: Editing by Tanisha Heiberg and Edmund Blair)