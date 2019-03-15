Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

SenesTech, Inc. : to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results on Thursday, March 28, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 09:01am EDT

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz., March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES), a developer of proprietary technologies for managing animal pest populations through fertility control, will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018, ended December 31, 2018, after the market close on Thursday, March 28, 2019. The Company has scheduled a conference call that same day, Thursday, March 28, 2019, at 5:00 pm ET, to review the results.

SenesTech, Inc. has developed an innovative technology for managing animal pest populations through fertility control as opposed to a lethal approach. The Company's first fertility control product, ContraPest(R), is marketed for use initially in controlling rat infestations. (PRNewsfoto/SenesTech, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/SenesTech, Inc.)

Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Conference Call Details

Date and Time: 5:00 pm ET on Thursday, March 28, 2019

Call-in Information: Interested parties can access the conference call by dialing (844) 308-3351 or (412) 317-5407.

Live Webcast Information: Interested parties can access the conference call via a live Internet webcast, which is available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://senestech.investorroom.com/.

To Ask a Question: There will be three options to ask a question during the call:

  1. Questions can be asked live during the call-in portion of the conference call.
  2. The live webcast will feature an option to submit questions in writing during the event.
  3. If you are unable to attend the event, you can submit a question in advance to Senestech@LythamPartners.com.

Replay: A teleconference replay of the call will be available for three days at (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088, confirmation #10129362. A webcast replay will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://senestech.investorroom.com/ for 90 days. 

About SenesTech
SenesTech has developed and is in the process of commercializing a proprietary technology for managing animal pest populations, primarily rat populations, through fertility control. For more information visit the SenesTech website at www.senestech.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management's assumptions and estimates as of such date. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, the occurrence of future events or otherwise.

CONTACT: 

Investor: Robert Blum, Joe Dorame, Joe Diaz, Lytham Partners, LLC, 602-889-9700, senestech@lythampartners.com

Company: Tom Chesterman, Chief Financial Officer, SenesTech, Inc., 928-779-4143

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senestech-inc-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2018-financial-results-on-thursday-march-28-2019-300813036.html

SOURCE SenesTech, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:15aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Huawei develops own smartphone OS in case of Android ban
AQ
09:15aInvictus announces appointment of new cfo
GL
09:14aHYATT HOTELS : Announces Plans for Place Saigon Phu Nhuan
PU
09:14aKROGER : Latest 8-K
PU
09:14aFORD MOTOR : DescrptionProxy Statement - Notice of Shareholders Meeting (preliminary)
PU
09:14aEMAKINA : ﻿Luxury watches… What makes people tick?
PU
09:14aTLS 1.3 : What This Means For You
PU
09:14aA STRONG YEAR FOR PORSCHE : in pole position for electromobility
PU
09:14aASBISC ENTERPRISES : Prestigio has signed an OEM partnership agreement with Mozaik Education
PU
09:14aVENE VANA : AURA ENERGY INC. MANAGEMENT' DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.