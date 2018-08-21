Log in
Senet Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN™) Named  2018 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award Winner

08/21/2018 | 01:03pm CEST

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc, a leading provider of cloud-based software, global connectivity service platforms and network build-out for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced that its Low Power Wide Area Virtual Network (LVN™) has been named a 2018 IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award winner by IoT Evolution Magazine.

IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award Logo
Senet named IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award Winner


Recognized by the editors of TMC’s IoT Evolution World magazine as a modern approach to IoT network deployment, device connectivity and customer engagement, the Senet LVN is an incentive-based ‘Connectivity Marketplace’ where communication service providers (CSPs), IoT infrastructure providers, solution providers and system integrators partner with Senet to deploy low-cost LoRaWAN gateways and immediately benefit from revenue-share models based on their contribution to the network buildout. This approach allows for the rapid expansion of network coverage and the growth of service offerings beyond traditional areas of operation, unlocking opportunities for IoT solution expansion at a very low capital investment.

In addition to revenue sharing, Senet LVN participants benefit from Senet’s network operations and services expertise, including network design, deployment, operation and maintenance along with industry leading carrier-grade support.

Since its launch in late 2017, the Senet LVN has gained notable traction with customers spanning several markets domestically and internationally, including regional and national wireless carriers, municipalities, and solution providers delivering applications for tank monitoring, fuel delivery and customer service optimization, water metering and management, municipal asset tracking, smart agriculture and others.

“Delivering on the promise of IoT requires an advanced platform that yields flexible customer engagement models through support, ease-of-deployment, security and cost-effective efficiency,” said Bruce Chatterly, CEO, Senet. “We are honored that IoT Evolution has recognized the Senet LVN as one of the industry’s best IoT enablers capable of delivering ubiquitous network connectivity where and when it is needed at the lowest possible cost.”

Senet is a two-time IoT Evolution Product of the Year Award recipient, with its LoRaWAN Network-as-a-Service being recognized in 2016.

“Congratulations to recipients of 2018 IoT Product of the Year Awards,” said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. “It excites us to recognize the latest innovative products and solutions in the exploding IoT market. With our partners at Crossfire Media, we all look forward to seeing their future successes!”

Senet offers LoRaWAN network coverage and connectivity readiness in over 80 countries which can be viewed on the company’s interactive coverage map. Organizations looking to accelerate their time to market with LoRaWAN solutions can register for free access to the Senet Developer Portal which provides advanced development resources to register and manage LoRaWAN end nodes and initiate testing on the Senet network.

About Senet, Inc.
A Founding and Contributing Member of the LoRa Alliance, Senet is the leader in global Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity used to instrument the physical world and enable businesses to revolutionize their operations. With core values centered around changing the world for the better, Senet is committed to promoting IoT Network and Network Management innovation, and supports an open partner ecosystem to ensure that IoT realizes its full potential of delivering economic, environmental, and social improvements. Senet is dedicated to supporting the LoRaWAN protocol as the open global standard for secure, carrier-grade Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) connectivity for IoT solutions across all industries. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

Senet Contact:
Betsey Rogers
BridgeView Marketing
603-821-0809
betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cdd0c6e6-c9c8-49c7-b43c-7b584f9618de

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
