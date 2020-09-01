Log in
Senet and Symmetry Electronics Partner to Simplify Access to LoRaWAN Developer Resources

09/01/2020 | 07:08am EDT

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Sept. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced a partnership with Symmetry Electronics, a leading global distributor of wireless, IoT, and video technologies. Together, the companies are simplifying access to a robust combination of components and developer tools, reducing the number of steps to prototype, test, and launch commercial-grade LoRaWAN solutions.

In addition to several new LoRa modules, gateways and sensors that have been added to Symmetry Electronics’ line card, the distributor is providing OEMs and design engineers access to Senet’s carrier-grade LoRaWAN network directly from their dedicated LoRa Technology page. Through a simple sign up process, Symmetry Electronics’ customers can create an account on the Senet Developer Portal to access the Senet network to onboard and test LoRaWAN end device sensors and gateways throughout the design cycle and into production.

“Our customers demand the highest quality components and development resources for prototyping and production deployments,” said Wen Hsu, Director of Sales at Symmetry Electronics. “By partnering with Senet to deliver LoRaWAN developer resources and carrier-grade network services, we can confidently address our customers’ demand for low-power, long-range IoT connectivity.”

In addition to the distribution of LoRa products, Symmetry Electronics provides technical expertise and support through Symmetry’s team of trained applications engineers. Customers looking for assistance on designing their electronic device can contact a Symmetry application engineer free of charge throughout the design cycle. Once development is complete, device manufacturers can engage with Solutions Engineering resources from Senet to complete testing on the Senet network and submit their product to be listed on the Senet Marketplace.

“We are excited to be working with Symmetry Electronics to streamline the development and delivery of commercial-grade LoRaWAN products,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO at Senet. “With easy access to best-of-breed hardware and fewer steps needed to develop and deploy end-to-end solutions, customers can expect tangible cost and time-saving benefits throughout each step of their IoT development initiatives.”

About Symmetry Electronics
In July 2017, Symmetry Electronics was acquired by TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company. As an authorized global semiconductor distributor offering technical support, sales and distribution of wireless and video technologies, Symmetry has been selling electronic components since 1998. Symmetry serves customers with a worldwide sales and engineering team delivering technical services alongside an e-commerce experience. With its focused line card, expansive inventory and unsurpassed technical support, Symmetry strives to support design engineers and buyers throughout the design cycle and into production. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles with international offices in Mexico, Brazil, Canada and China. For more information, visit www.symmetryelectronics.com.

About Senet, Inc.
Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across North America, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates the largest publicly available LoRaWAN network in North America. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit www.senetco.com.

Senet Contact:
Betsey Rogers                                    
BridgeView Marketing                      
603-821-0809
betsey@bridgeviewmarketing.com

Symmetry Electronics Contact:
info@symmetryelectronics.com
866-506-8829

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
