Senetas : Announcement of AGM 2019

10/02/2019 | 05:34am EDT

2 October 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Senetas Corporation Limited (ASX: SEN), (Senetas or the Company) advises that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019, will be held at the Royce Hotel, 379 St Kilda Road, Melbourne on Friday, 22 November 2019 at 10.30am (Melbourne time). At the meeting, an item of business will be the election of directors.

About Senetas Corporation Limited

Senetas, an Australian public listed company (ASX:SEN), is a leading developer of encryption solutions for enterprise, government, defence and technology service providers. From certified high-assuranceencryption hardware and virtualised encryption, to SureDrop the most secure file-sharingapplication.

Senetas SureDrop provides data sovereignty control and uses Votiro award-winning next generation content disarm and reconstruct (CDR) technology protecting organisation-wide content from zero-day vulnerabilities before they reach your systems.

All Senetas encryption solutions leverage state-of-the-art encryption key management and crypto-agility by design, providing long-term data protection in a post-Quantum computing world. They share the same designed-in data protection without compromising network and application performance or user experience.

  • CN Series - certified high-assurance hardware encryptors for core IT and network infrastructure.
    The CN Series features crypto-agility, uncompromising performance and certifications by multiple independent authorities (C.C., FIPS and NATO), providing Senetas customers with the added confidence that CN Series solutions are state-of-the-art and provide maximum security essential for today's infrastructure.
  • CV Series - strong virtualised encryption for large-scale extended and virtualised WANs.
    The CV Series virtual encryptor provides >1Gbps performance and is transport Layer agnostic. The CV Series enables rapid scalability, flexibility and cost-effective data protection, all the way to the virtual edge. The CV Series encryptor uses the same high- assurance Senetas CN Series hardware encryption platform.

SENETAS CORPORATION LIMITED

312 Kings Way, South Melbourne, VIC 3205, Australia

ABN 33 006 067 607

T +61 (03) 9868 4555 F +61 (03) 9821 4899 E info@senetas.com

www.senetas.com

  • SureDrop - the most secure, "box"-type file sharing application with 100% data sovereignty control. SureDrop uses Votiro award-winning next generation content disarm and reconstruct (CDR) technology to protect organisation-wide content from zero-day vulnerabilities before they reach your systems. It is an ideal solution for service providers' large-scale deployment as a "Security-As-A-Service" customer solution.

Senetas encryptors have been trusted to protect much of the world's most sensitive information for nearly 20 years and are used in more than 35 countries. They are used to protect everything from government and defence data and secrets, to intellectual property, privacy and business data, to financial transactions, CCTV networks, SCADA critical infrastructure control systems and citizen identities.

Senetas CN and CV Series encryptors provide optimised encryption security for everything from modest bandwidth requirements of 10Mbps to the ultra-fast 100Gbps networks required for aggregated Big Data, Cloud and data centre applications.

Senetas encryption solutions are distributed and supported internationally by Gemalto, the world's largest data security company, under its SafeNet Identity and Data Protection products.

www.senetas.com

For further information please contact:

Investor Relations Phone: 1300 787 795

Email: investor@senetas.com

2

Disclaimer

Senetas Corporation Limited published this content on 02 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2019 09:33:11 UTC
