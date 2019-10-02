Senetas : Announcement of AGM 2019

2 October 2019

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS

Senetas Corporation Limited (ASX: SEN), (Senetas or the Company) advises that the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders in respect of the financial year ended 30 June 2019, will be held at the Royce Hotel, 379 St Kilda Road, Melbourne on Friday, 22 November 2019 at 10.30am (Melbourne time). At the meeting, an item of business will be the election of directors.

About Senetas Corporation Limited

Senetas, an Australian public listed company (ASX:SEN), is a leading developer of encryption solutions for enterprise, government, defence and technology service providers. From certified high-assuranceencryption hardware and virtualised encryption, to SureDrop the most secure file-sharingapplication.

Senetas SureDrop provides data sovereignty control and uses Votiro award-winning next generation content disarm and reconstruct (CDR) technology protecting organisation-wide content from zero-day vulnerabilities before they reach your systems.

All Senetas encryption solutions leverage state-of-the-art encryption key management and crypto-agility by design, providing long-term data protection in a post-Quantum computing world. They share the same designed-in data protection without compromising network and application performance or user experience.

CN Series - certified high-assurance hardware encryptors for core IT and network infrastructure.

The CN Series features crypto-agility, uncompromising performance and certifications by multiple independent authorities (C.C., FIPS and NATO), providing Senetas customers with the added confidence that CN Series solutions are state-of-the-art and provide maximum security essential for today's infrastructure.

The CV Series virtual encryptor provides >1Gbps performance and is transport Layer agnostic. The CV Series enables rapid scalability, flexibility and cost-effective data protection, all the way to the virtual edge. The CV Series encryptor uses the same high- assurance Senetas CN Series hardware encryption platform.