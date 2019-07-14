Senetas : Market Update - Global Distribution Partner

15/7/19

MARKET UPDATE: GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PARTNER.

Senetas is pleased to announce that Thales, acquirer of Gemalto, will continue to be Senetas' exclusive global distributor. The Senetas products that will be distributed through Thales include the Senetas high-speed network encryption product portfolio, including the virtual network encryptor CV1000 under the brand SafeNet High Speed Encryptor (HSE).

In commenting on the continued relationship with Thales, Senetas CEO Andrew Wilson said.

"I congratulate Thales on the acquisition of Gemalto and the seamless integration of the company and its products into the Thales business. The opportunity now presented to Senetas through this global distribution giant is massive and very exciting for Senetas' growth prospects."

"Thales employs 80,000 people and has an annual turnover of 15.9B Euro. Thales is now the number one global company in digital security, including data encryption. It operates in 68 countries worldwide, has 3,000 financial institutions that rely on its services to protect their payment and banking services, and has more than 30,000 organisations around the world that utilize its data encryption and access management solutions".

"Our opportunity is to leverage this huge customer base and sales force to increase our global exposure on how Safenet HSE secures across networks. Thales' potential market coverage for Senetas products is eight times larger than what we had with Gemalto."

Senetas expects to be able to provide a more detailed analysis of its expanded addressable market in terms of product categories, new product releases and the expanded market coverage in its 2019 full year financial results release.

About Senetas Corporation Limited

Senetas, an Australian public listed company (ASX:SEN), is a leading developer of encryption solutions for enterprise, government, defence and technology service providers. From certified high-assuranceencryption hardware and virtualised encryption, to SureDrop the most secure file-sharingapplication.