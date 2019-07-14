Senetas : Market Update - Global Distribution Partner

15/7/19
MARKET UPDATE: GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PARTNER.
Senetas is pleased to announce that Thales, acquirer of Gemalto, will continue to be Senetas' exclusive global distributor. The Senetas products that will be distributed through Thales include the Senetas high-speed network encryption product portfolio, including the virtual network encryptor CV1000 under the brand SafeNet High Speed Encryptor (HSE).
In commenting on the continued relationship with Thales, Senetas CEO Andrew Wilson said.
"I congratulate Thales on the acquisition of Gemalto and the seamless integration of the company and its products into the Thales business. The opportunity now presented to Senetas through this global distribution giant is massive and very exciting for Senetas' growth prospects."
"Thales employs 80,000 people and has an annual turnover of 15.9B Euro. Thales is now the number one global company in digital security, including data encryption. It operates in 68 countries worldwide, has 3,000 financial institutions that rely on its services to protect their payment and banking services, and has more than 30,000 organisations around the world that utilize its data encryption and access management solutions".
"Our opportunity is to leverage this huge customer base and sales force to increase our global exposure on how Safenet HSE secures across networks. Thales' potential market coverage for Senetas products is eight times larger than what we had with Gemalto."
Senetas expects to be able to provide a more detailed analysis of its expanded addressable market in terms of product categories, new product releases and the expanded market coverage in its 2019 full year financial results release.
About Senetas Corporation Limited
Senetas, an Australian public listed company (ASX:SEN), is a leading developer of encryption solutions for enterprise, government, defence and technology service providers. From certified high-assuranceencryption hardware and virtualised encryption, to SureDrop the most secure file-sharingapplication.
Senetas SureDrop provides data sovereignty control and uses Votiro award-winning next generation content disarm and reconstruct (CDR) technology protecting organisation-wide content from zero-day vulnerabilities before they reach your systems.
All Senetas encryption solutions leverage state-of-the-art encryption key management and crypto-agility by design, providing long-term data protection in a post-Quantum computing world. They share the same designed-in data protection without compromising network and application performance or user experience.
-
CN Series - certified high-assurance hardware encryptors for core IT and network infrastructure.
The CN Series features crypto-agility, uncompromising performance and certifications by multiple independent authorities (C.C., FIPS and NATO), providing Senetas customers with the added confidence that CN Series solutions are state-of-the-art and provide maximum security essential for today's infrastructure.
-
CV Series - strong virtualised encryption for large-scale extended and virtualised WANs. The CV Series virtual encryptor provides >1Gbps performance and is transport Layer agnostic. The CV Series enables rapid scalability, flexibility and cost-effective data protection, all the way to the virtual edge. The CV Series encryptor uses the same high- assurance Senetas CN Series hardware encryption platform.
-
SureDrop - the most secure, "box"-type file sharing application with 100% data sovereignty control. SureDrop uses Votiro award-winning next generation content disarm and reconstruct (CDR) technology to protect organisation-wide content from zero-day vulnerabilities before they reach your systems. It is an ideal solution for service providers'
large-scale deployment as a "Security-As-A-Service" customer solution.
Senetas encryptors have been trusted to protect much of the world's most sensitive information for nearly 20 years and are used in more than 35 countries. They are used to protect everything from government and defence data and secrets, to intellectual property, privacy and business data, to financial transactions, CCTV networks, SCADA critical infrastructure control systems and citizen identities.
Senetas CN and CV Series encryptors provide optimised encryption security for everything from modest bandwidth requirements of 10Mbps to the ultra-fast 100Gbps networks required for aggregated Big Data, Cloud and data centre applications.
Senetas encryption solutions are distributed and supported internationally by Gemalto, the world's largest data security company, under its SafeNet Identity and Data Protection products.
www.senetas.com
