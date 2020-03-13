Log in
Sengenics Successfully Produces Functional COVID-19 Antigens and Makes Them Available for Research and Vaccine Development

03/13/2020 | 04:15am EDT

Sengenics, a leading precision medicine company, today announced that the company has made full-length, correctly folded and functional COVID-19 antigens available for purchase for both research and vaccine development purposes. Sengenics has successfully expressed these antigens using the company’s patented and validated KREX™ technology.

”The surge of COVID-19 infections has pushed us to accelerate the production of SARS-CoV-2 antigens using our patented KREX™ technology. We are now offering unencumbered access to these antigens for the global research community and are looking for collaborations in this space to develop a vaccine and accelerate characterisation of COVID-19,” said Dr Arif Anwar, CEO of Sengenics.

“The folded structure of a protein antigen is a key component of antibody recognition. The antigenic property of a protein is dependent on efficient epitope presentation and subsequent stimulation of B and T cells. However, since most antibodies are thought to recognise discontinuous epitopes on their target proteins, it’s critical that antigens used in serological assays or presented to B-cells for antibody-based vaccine development are in a natively-folded form. The use of our KREX™ technology for the production of the SARS-CoV-2 antigens will ensure these antigens are correctly folded, preserving all conformational antibody binding sites, and that they are highly purified, free from bacterial contaminants, ready for downstream applications,” said Professor Jonathan Blackburn, CSO of Sengenics.

KREX™-based COVID-19 antigens are now available for sale by Sengenics for both Research and Commercial use. Parties who are generating higher affinity monoclonal antibodies for commercial vaccine purposes or are interested in collaborating to develop antivirals for COVID-19 are invited to contact Sengenics at covid@sengenics.com.

About Sengenics

Sengenics is a leading precision medicine company that leverages its patented KREXtechnology to discover autoantibody biomarker signatures for prediction of drug response and severe immune-related adverse events (irAEs). KREXcan also be used to identify autoantibody biomarkers that may be used to diagnose cancer, autoimmune or neurodegenerative conditions years before conventional diagnostic tests. Some autoantibodies that are identified as diagnostic biomarkers may be protective and have potential in themselves as therapeutic biomolecules.


© Business Wire 2020
