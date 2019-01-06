Sengled : Shines Bright at CES 2019 Proving Your Light Can Do More

Today at CES Unveiled, smart lighting company Sengled announces a new
range of smart light bulbs. The new lineup includes the brightest smart
light on the market, Sengled Smart LED extra-bright 100W replacement
bulb, which has been recognized as a CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree
in the Smart Home category.
The unveiling of the Sengled Smart LED extra-bright 100W replacement
bulb highlights Sengled’s dedication to pushing the limits of what
lighting can do in the home. Designed to replace a traditional 100W
light bulb, the Sengled Smart LED extra-bright 100W replacement bulb is
the first-to-market 100 watt replacement smart bulb with 1500 lumens and
the traditional A19 form factor. The high light output combined with the
traditional A19 size means consumers can seamlessly swap any 100W light
bulb with this smart bulb and not compromise the overall light level in
that space. Like other Sengled Smart LED (Sengled Element) bulbs, users
can set schedules and routines and monitor energy savings using the
Sengled Home app.
In addition to announcing this industry first smart bulb, Sengled is
unveiling other lighting products so consumers can not only do more, but
also play more and know more with smart lighting. The unveiling of the
Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Lightstrip and Sengled Smart Wi-Fi
Multicolor A19 bulb add new, simple ways for consumers to play with 16
million colors. The Sengled Smart LED with Motion Sensor, also being
showcased at CES, combines two devices – floodlight and motion sensor –
to help alert users of what is going on around their homes.
Sengled Smart LED Multicolor Lightstrip offers 16 million color
options to choose from, allowing users to create the desired ambiance
for any activity in any room. Customers can use the Sengled Home app to
set up schedules to turn lights on and off automatically.
Similar to the Lightstrip, Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED Multicolor
A19 Bulb allows users to play more with lighting with the ability to
choose from 16 million colors and thousands of whites. With no hub
required, they can simply connect the bulb to their existing Wi-Fi
network.
In addition to the new multicolor Smart LED products, Sengled will also
be showcasing another CES 2019 Innovation Award Honoree in the Smart
Home category product at CES – the Sengled Smart LED with Motion
Sensor. This outdoor security light integrates the smart control of
the Sengled Smart LED (Sengled Element) lighting platform with PIR
motion sensor technology, combining the functionality of two devices
into one. At 1200 lumens, this bright PAR38 floodlight LED offers bright
lighting for outdoor lighting applications around the home.
Finally, Sengled will be adding both a Sengled Smart Switch and Sengled
Smart Sensor to its growing portfolio. The Sengled Smart Switch is a
wireless switch that allows users to easily turn the lights on and off
or adjust the brightness with the familiarity of a simple remote
control. And, the Sengled Smart Sensor can be placed on doors or
windows, automatically controlling lights when motion is detected.
Users of all these new and existing Sengled smart lighting products can
use the Sengled Home app to control the lights at home or when away, set
routines to turn lights on/off automatically and monitor electricity use
for each light. In addition, and as with all Sengled smart light bulbs,
users can connect to the lights to Alexa and Google Assistant devices to
control via voice. The addition of the Sengled Smart Switch and Sengled
Smart Sensor add more ways to control Sengled lights. Sengled Smart LED
lights can also be linked to other smart home hubs like SmartThings and
Wink.
“Our new product announcements demonstrate how Sengled is continuing to
push the limits of what is possible with smart lighting,” said Johnson
Shen, Sengled CEO. “But we’re not just pushing limits because we can,
rather, we’re aiming to release new products that allow people to do
more with smart lighting. From truly illuminating a room with the
brightest of lights, to allowing people to play with 16 million
different colors to set the right ambiance, with Sengled lights everyone
can now create the right lighting for them and their home. And we’re
making sure that it truly is for everyone, with simple, easy set up and
connection to favorite devices like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.”
Sengled will be showcasing their lighting range including these
industry-first products at CES Unveiled on Sunday, January 6, 2019. You
can also visit Sengled on the CES show floor (Sands Expo, Level 2, Booth
#42537).
Availability and pricing:
-
The Sengled Smart LED with Motion Sensor is now on sale at leading
retailers including Amazon and Best Buy for $29.99
-
The Sengled Smart Wi-Fi LED Multicolor A19 bulb is expected to be
released in early Q2 and pricing will be available on release.
-
The Sengled Smart LED extra-bright 100W replacement bulb, Sengled
Smart LED Multicolor Lightstrip, Sengled Smart Switch and Sengled
Smart Sensor are all expected to be released in the first half of
2019. Pricing will be available on release.
