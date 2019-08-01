Log in
Senior China diplomat says more U.S. tariffs incorrect way to resolve trade dispute

08/01/2019 | 11:36pm EDT
ASEAN Foreign Ministers Meeting in Bangkok

BEIJING (Reuters) - Threatening more tariffs on Chinese goods was not a correct or constructive way to resolve the U.S.-China trade dispute, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would slap a 10% tariff on the remaining $300 billion of Chinese imports starting Sept. 1.

Wang made the remarks to reporters on the sidelines of an Association of Southeast Asian Nations gathering in Thailand.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

