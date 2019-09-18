Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Senior Counselor from the Interior Department Joins King & Spalding's D.C. Office

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 02:00pm EDT

WASHINGTON, Sept. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King & Spalding recruited Marcella Burke, previously senior counselor to Assistant Secretary of Land and Mineral Management within the United States Department of the Interior (DOI), as partner in the Government Matters practice in Washington, D.C.

“Marcella has a stellar background advising on critical environmental and energy matters, both in the administration and in private practice,” said Wick Sollers, head of the Government Matters practice. “She has led key legal functions in the DOI, including representing the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, the Bureau of Land Management, the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement and the Office of Surface Mining and Reclamation. That experience is a great fit for our energy clients and their operations.”

Burke is an environmental and energy attorney and strategic advisor with corporate, regulatory, and enforcement experience for companies in the oil and gas, mining, and renewable resources industries. She has held several senior positions in the federal government, including deputy general counsel at the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Deputy Solicitor for Minerals and Natural Resources at DOI. She joins the firm’s Environmental, Health and Safety (EHS) specialty team which is a part of the firm’s Government Matter’s practice.

She served as counsel to the Royalty Policy Committee, and received appointments with the Regulatory Reform Task Force and as a National Environmental Policy Act team lead.  Her expertise includes environmental enforcement and crisis response, responsible sustainable projects and investments, and regulatory counseling.

“Marcella is a welcome addition to our firm and will enhance our strengths in advising companies on the spectrum of energy, oil and gas, and renewable energy issues,” said Granta Nakayama, former Assistant Administrator for the EPA’s Office of Enforcement and Compliance Assurance and head of the firm’s EHS practice. “Her time as one of the most senior energy lawyers at DOI means Marcella can provide us with a new edge across transactions, enforcement proceedings, regulatory, and litigation matters.” 

From 2012 to 2017, Burke was a corporate energy lawyer in private practice in Houston, including spending an interim year as a clerk for Texas Supreme Court Judge Don Willett, who now is on the Fifth Circuit. In 2017, she was named both Houston Outstanding Young Lawyer and a “Texas Rising Star” by Texas Lawyer magazine. She earned her J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center, and her B.A. from Texas A&M University.

About King & Spalding
Celebrating more than 130 years of service, King & Spalding is an international law firm that represents a broad array of clients, including half of the Fortune Global 100, with over 1,100 lawyers in 20 offices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The firm has handled matters in over 160 countries on six continents and is consistently recognized for the results it obtains, uncompromising commitment to quality, and dedication to understanding the business and culture of its clients. More information is available at www.kslaw.com.

Media Contact:
Luis Mocete
212-827-4008
lmocete@kslaw.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a57b2cff-538d-45ef-bd53-689f8426601a

Primary Logo

Marcella Burke

Marcella Burke

© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:10pERDENE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT : Commences Drilling Program at the Khundii Gold Project
AQ
02:10pTHE TECH INTERACTIVE : honors global leaders making our world better with innovation
PR
02:10pDEADLINE REMINDER : The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Meredith Corporation
BU
02:10pMLS Grid achieves Platinum RESO Certification
GL
02:10pPutnam Announces Multi-Class Distribution Rates for Open End Funds
BU
02:09pUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Governor signs law on protections for Uber drivers, others
AQ
02:09pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins Arroyo LLP Announces ViewRay, Inc. (VRAY) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
02:08pAMERICAN VANGUARD CORP : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
02:08pGENERAL MOTORS : GM Enacts Temporary Layoffs in Canada as U.S. Workers Strike -CNBC
DJ
02:07pBOYD GAMING : En Vogue, Ladies of the ‘80s with Exposé, Shannon and Sweet Sensation, Great White and Slaughter Perform at Cannery in October
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : CREDIT MARKETS: Junk-Bond Investors Cut Energy Positions -- WSJ
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group