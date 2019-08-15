Log in
Senior Executive Advisor Jim Parrish Joins RIA Firm as Chairman

08/15/2019 | 05:01am EDT

Parrish Exits B Riley Wealth Management for Eudaimonia Group; Boutique Platform for Registered Investment Advisory Growth

Eudaimonia Group Managing Partner John Goodson announced today the appointment of James A. Parrish, Jr., as chairman. Mr. Parrish brings over 30 years of senior executive experience to the RIA strategic resources firm and the move will be effective immediately.

“Eudaimonia Group was established to enrich the lives of those we touch by creating true opportunity for Registered Investment Advisors and their clients so both thrive,” comments John Goodson. “The RIA wealth management space is growing and Jim Parrish is the perfect proven leader to drive our vision.”

In addition to his recent role as vice chairman of B Riley Wealth Management, Parrish has held executive roles with Wunderlich Securities and with Morgan Keegan, where he rose through the ranks over 23 years with that firm.

“My overriding mission has always been to build and maintain cultures that enable financial advisors to place their clients’ interests ahead of those of the firm,” shares new Chairman Jim Parrish. “The future is in RIAs with a more transparent fiduciary platform, away from broker/dealer infrastructure, and toward a relationship where both advisor and clients succeed.”

RIAs expect to grow larger and faster in 2019 according to FinancialAdvisorIQ and RIA asset market share is projected to reach 29% by 2022 according to research by Cerulli US RIA Marketplace 2018.

“We offer true independence for our advisors,” adds Ken Myrick, director of advisor and business growth. “With our platform, the advisor can focus more on the relationship with their client, and that creates the win/win for everyone.”

About Eudaimonia Group: Eudaimonia Group is comprised of three registered investment advisors; Eudaimonia Asset Management, LLC (CRD #299379), Eudaimonia Partners, LLC (CRD # 283884) and Eudaimonia Advisors LLC (CRD #302001). The RIA services firm was established in 2016. It is a national investment advisory firm providing resources for RIAs to practice holistic wealth management. Offering best in class technology, legal services, financial planning and other back office support, Eudaimonia Group enables success for advisors and their clients. For additional information, please view our website at eudaimoniaRIA.com.


© Business Wire 2019
