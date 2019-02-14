Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Senior Investment Banker Joins Skyway Capital Markets

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 07:56am EST

Skyway Capital Markets, LLC, a Tampa, FL-based boutique investment banking firm, is pleased to announce Mitchell Morrison has joined as Senior Vice President of Distribution.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005461/en/

Mitch Morrison joins Skyway Capital Markets, LLC as Sr. Vice President of Distribution (Photo: Busin ...

Mitch Morrison joins Skyway Capital Markets, LLC as Sr. Vice President of Distribution (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Morrison brings 36 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Skyway Capital Markets, he served in senior positions with national firms such as WestPark Capital Securities, Financial West Group, E.F. Hutton & Co., Damson Birtcher Equities, McGuinness & Associates, Allmerica Financial, American Skandia, Travelers Portfolio Group, and Hartmann REIT. His collective efforts have resulted in over $6.6 billion in capital raised.

Mitch is a nationally known speaker and spokesperson for philanthropy and advanced charitable giving. He is the author of ‘Charity is a Contact Sport,’ through Winepress Publishing as well as the creator of the Certified Charitable Gift Planner (CCGP) designation, which is certified by the California Bar Association. He has appeared on numerous news television and radio programs including, “Good Morning America”, ABC, CNN, NBC, and CBS supporting national fundraising efforts for both 9/11 World Trade Center relief and Hurricane Katrina disaster relief.

Mitch graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the School of Journalism. He was formerly with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) where he obtained expertise and training in forensic science from both the FBI Headquarters Lab in Quantico, Virginia and from the Master’s program at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He holds the Series: 7, 24, 39, 63, 65 and 79 FINRA securities registrations.

Skyway Capital Markets Chief Executive Officer Russ Hunt commented on Mr. Morrison’s appointment, “We are extremely pleased Mitch has joined our team. His decades of experience will add a great deal of value to our capital raising efforts.”

About Skyway Capital Markets, LLC

Skyway Capital Markets works with middle market companies, public and private, through customized capital services that include corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions and recapitalization. The firm differentiates itself from its competitors by providing issuers more capital market options, including access to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, independent broker-dealers, registered investment advisors and select institutional investors. For additional information, please visit www.SkywayCapitalMarkets.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:21aMASTERCARD : Love Index shows more Africa and Middle East shoppers plan ahead for Valentine's Day
AQ
08:21aBORGWARNER : DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND - BorgWarner
AQ
08:20aCX NETWORK GROUP, INC. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
08:20aALKERMES : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:20aSWEDBANK : Instant payments worth EUR 494 million made in Latvia last year
AQ
08:20aFlux Power Continues Sales Ramp as Q2 Revenue Rose 126% to $2.7M and FY 2019 First Six Months Revenue Rose 236% Versus Last Year
GL
08:19aVULCAN MATERIALS CO : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:19aPrecipio 2018 Revenues Increase 66% over 2017; Company Takes Substantial Cost-Cutting Measures Towards Profitability
GL
08:18aTRANSCANADA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:18aROBERT HALF : Named One Of Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies
PR
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL PLC : MICRO FOCUS INTERNATIONAL : sees progress as revenue beats guidance
2DANONE : Nestle's overhaul starts to pay off as growth accelerates
3NESTLÉ : NESTLE : Nestlé reports full-year results for 2018
4RENAULT : RENAULT : 2018 Profit Slumped; Maintains Dividend
5CREDIT SUISSE GROUP : CREDIT SUISSE : Posts First Annual Profit in Four Years

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.