Senior Investment Banker Joins Skyway Capital Markets

Skyway Capital Markets, LLC, a Tampa, FL-based boutique investment banking firm, is pleased to announce Mitchell Morrison has joined as Senior Vice President of Distribution.

Mr. Morrison brings 36 years of experience in the financial services industry. Prior to joining Skyway Capital Markets, he served in senior positions with national firms such as WestPark Capital Securities, Financial West Group, E.F. Hutton & Co., Damson Birtcher Equities, McGuinness & Associates, Allmerica Financial, American Skandia, Travelers Portfolio Group, and Hartmann REIT. His collective efforts have resulted in over $6.6 billion in capital raised.

Mitch is a nationally known speaker and spokesperson for philanthropy and advanced charitable giving. He is the author of ‘Charity is a Contact Sport,’ through Winepress Publishing as well as the creator of the Certified Charitable Gift Planner (CCGP) designation, which is certified by the California Bar Association. He has appeared on numerous news television and radio programs including, “Good Morning America”, ABC, CNN, NBC, and CBS supporting national fundraising efforts for both 9/11 World Trade Center relief and Hurricane Katrina disaster relief.

Mitch graduated from the University of Southern California with a Bachelor of Arts degree from the School of Journalism. He was formerly with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) where he obtained expertise and training in forensic science from both the FBI Headquarters Lab in Quantico, Virginia and from the Master’s program at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He holds the Series: 7, 24, 39, 63, 65 and 79 FINRA securities registrations.

Skyway Capital Markets Chief Executive Officer Russ Hunt commented on Mr. Morrison’s appointment, “We are extremely pleased Mitch has joined our team. His decades of experience will add a great deal of value to our capital raising efforts.”

About Skyway Capital Markets, LLC

Skyway Capital Markets works with middle market companies, public and private, through customized capital services that include corporate finance, mergers & acquisitions and recapitalization. The firm differentiates itself from its competitors by providing issuers more capital market options, including access to ultra-high net worth investors, family offices, independent broker-dealers, registered investment advisors and select institutional investors. For additional information, please visit www.SkywayCapitalMarkets.com.

