Senior Investment Banker Joins Skyway Capital Markets

Skyway
Capital Markets, LLC, a Tampa, FL-based boutique investment banking
firm, is pleased to announce Mitchell Morrison has joined as Senior Vice
President of Distribution.
Mr. Morrison brings 36 years of experience in the financial services
industry. Prior to joining Skyway Capital Markets, he served in senior
positions with national firms such as WestPark Capital Securities,
Financial West Group, E.F. Hutton & Co., Damson Birtcher Equities,
McGuinness & Associates, Allmerica Financial, American Skandia,
Travelers Portfolio Group, and Hartmann REIT. His collective efforts
have resulted in over $6.6 billion in capital raised.
Mitch is a nationally known speaker and spokesperson for philanthropy
and advanced charitable giving. He is the author of ‘Charity is a
Contact Sport,’ through Winepress Publishing as well as the creator of
the Certified Charitable Gift Planner (CCGP) designation, which is
certified by the California Bar Association. He has appeared on numerous
news television and radio programs including, “Good Morning America”,
ABC, CNN, NBC, and CBS supporting national fundraising efforts for both
9/11 World Trade Center relief and Hurricane Katrina disaster relief.
Mitch graduated from the University of Southern California with a
Bachelor of Arts degree from the School of Journalism. He was formerly
with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) where he obtained
expertise and training in forensic science from both the FBI
Headquarters Lab in Quantico, Virginia and from the Master’s program at
George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He holds the Series: 7,
24, 39, 63, 65 and 79 FINRA securities registrations.
Skyway Capital Markets Chief Executive Officer Russ Hunt commented on
Mr. Morrison’s appointment, “We are extremely pleased Mitch has joined
our team. His decades of experience will add a great deal of value to
our capital raising efforts.”
About Skyway Capital Markets, LLC
Skyway Capital Markets works with middle market companies, public and
private, through customized capital services that include corporate
finance, mergers & acquisitions and recapitalization. The firm
differentiates itself from its competitors by providing issuers more
capital market options, including access to ultra-high net worth
investors, family offices, independent broker-dealers, registered
investment advisors and select institutional investors. For additional
information, please visit www.SkywayCapitalMarkets.com.
