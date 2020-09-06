Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Senior Japan ruling party member suggests early election -media

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/06/2020 | 12:37am EDT

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan's next prime minister could call a snap general election shortly after taking office next week, a senior member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) said on Sunday, according to Kyodo news.

"Seeking a public mandate with a new cabinet that is fresh and enjoys high public support is one option on timing," LDP General Council chief Shunichi Suzuki said on a TV programme, Kyodo reported.

After forming a cabinet, the new leader could immediately dissolve the lower house and call a snap election, Suzuki said, according to Kyodo.

The LDP will elect a new leader on Sept. 14 to replace Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who abruptly announced his intention to resign on Aug. 28.

The lower house of parliament is expected to convene on Sept. 16 to choose a new prime minister, which is virtually guaranteed to be the LDP president because of the party's majority in the chamber.

Yoshihide Suga, Abe's chief cabinet secretary and longtime loyal supporter, is the frontrunner to win the leadership vote and become the next premier. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by William Mallard)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:40aU S BUREAU OF CENSUS : PRESS RELEASE | SEPTEMBER 05, 2020 Census Bureau's Compliance with Today's Federal Court Order A federal district court for the Northern District of California issued a temporary restraining order .
PU
01:35aCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China formalizes 15 national e-commerce demonstration bases
PU
12:37aSenior Japan ruling party member suggests early election -media
RE
12:20aAMA AUSTRALIAN MEDICAL ASSOCIATION : Extended Victorian lockdown will help avoid third wave
PU
12:07aPM Johnson, finance minister agree to cut personal taxes before next election - newspaper
RE
09/05EXCLUSIVE : SoftBank partners with India's Oyo in Latam in move for more oversight
RE
09/05Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes off Vanuatu - GFZ
RE
09/05Typhoon Haishen closes in as Japan braces for record wind, rain
RE
09/05Bills CB White signs four-year $70 million extension
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SINOVAC BIOTECH LTD. : China's CNBG, Sinovac find more countries to test coronavirus vaccines
2TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD. : Tower Semiconductor Provides an Update on a Cyber Event
3NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPO : TOUR DE FRANCE STAGE 8: Reaction NTT Pro Cycling sprinter Giacomo Nizzo..
4ENTERGY CORPORATION : ENTERGY : Over 170,000 Customers Restored following Hurricane Laura
5KANGWON LAND, INC. : KANGWON LAND : Seeking unity, NKorea's Kim vows to overcome typhoon damage

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group