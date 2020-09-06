Senior Japan ruling party member suggests early election -media

TOKYO, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Japan's next prime minister could
call a snap general election shortly after taking office next
week, a senior member of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party
(LDP) said on Sunday, according to Kyodo news.
"Seeking a public mandate with a new cabinet that is fresh
and enjoys high public support is one option on timing," LDP
General Council chief Shunichi Suzuki said on a TV programme,
Kyodo reported.
After forming a cabinet, the new leader could immediately
dissolve the lower house and call a snap election, Suzuki said,
according to Kyodo.
The LDP will elect a new leader on Sept. 14 to replace Prime
Minister Shinzo Abe, who abruptly announced his intention to
resign on Aug. 28.
The lower house of parliament is expected to convene on
Sept. 16 to choose a new prime minister, which is virtually
guaranteed to be the LDP president because of the party's
majority in the chamber.
Yoshihide Suga, Abe's chief cabinet secretary and longtime
loyal supporter, is the frontrunner to win the leadership vote
and become the next premier.
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by William Mallard)