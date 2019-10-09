Senior Lifestyle Corporation : Breaks Ground on The Sheridan at River Forest

Construction Underway for Best-In-Class Assisted Living and Memory Care Community

Senior Lifestyle Corporation, an industry-leading owner, operator and developer of senior living communities, and Kaufman Jacobs, a Chicago-based privately-held real estate investment firm, broke ground on The Sheridan at River Forest on September 30, 2019.

Senior Lifestyle Corporation and Kaufman Jacobs broke ground on The Sheridan at River Forest, which has a target opening of early 2021. Pictured from left to right is Carla Sloan – River Forest Township Supervisor; Matt Phillips - Executive Vice President, Senior Lifestyle; Bill Kaplan, Co-Founder and Chairman, Senior Lifestyle; Jeremy Kaufman - Chief Executive Officer, Kaufman Jacobs; Lee Neubecker – Chairman, River Forest Economic Development Commission; Peter Silvestri - Cook County Commissioner; Catherine Adducci – President, Village of River Forest; Thomas Cargie - Trustee, Village of River Forest; Patty Henek – Trustee, Village of River Forest; Katie Brennan – Trustee, Village of River Forest; Respicio Vazquez – Trustee, Village of River Forest; Maryanne Fishman – Member, River Forest Development Review Board. For more information, visit seniorlifestyle.com.

The Sheridan at River Forest will feature 92 assisted living apartment homes, as well as 33 memory care residences developed specifically to support those with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and other memory-impairing illnesses. Designed to create an atmosphere in which residents can enjoy living in the beautiful River Forest neighborhood, the building will include top-tier amenities such as a bar and bistro dining option with pizza oven, dining and living rooms, spacious apartments, a physical therapy studio, an onsite hair salon, a fitness studio, a landscaped rooftop patio, and onsite parking.

“The Village of River Forest goes above and beyond to support the needs of its seniors (especially those suffering from some form of dementia). Their extraordinary efforts have led to River Forest’s recognition as a “dementia friendly community” by Dementia Friendly America,” said Robert Gawronski, Vice President of Development & Acquisitions at Senior Lifestyle. “With 33 of its 125 apartments specifically designed to serve residents in need of memory care, The Sheridan at River Forest will help fulfill the Village’s goal of expanding the available dementia care resources in town while also offering high quality housing and care options for seniors in need of assisted living.”

The Sheridan at River Forest will reflect the modern, urban feel of the neighborhood with nods to the Frank Lloyd Wright House located just three blocks from the community. In addition to providing a range of assisted living and memory care accommodations to meet the housing needs of River Forest’s growing senior population, The Sheridan at River Forest will also create more than 100 new jobs in the community. The retirement community will sit on 1.5 acres of land at on the corner of Chicago and Harlem, just blocks from Chicago’s public transit system.

The Sheridan at River Forest has a target opening of early 2021. For more information about this community or to reserve a place on the growing wait list, visit www.seniorlifestyle.com or call (708) 247-0130.

About Senior Lifestyle Corporation

Senior Lifestyle, founded in 1985, is a privately-held, owner-operator and developer of seniors housing communities. With a portfolio of more than 190 communities located throughout 27 states, Senior Lifestyle offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing for the luxury, moderate and affordable segments. Senior Lifestyle has been routinely recognized as a leader in the delivery of innovative programs and hospitality services for all levels of care. For more information, visit www.seniorlifestyle.com.

About Kaufman Jacobs

Kaufman Jacobs (“KJ”) is a privately held real estate investment firm dating back to 1947. Headquartered in Chicago, KJ and its affiliated entities own and manage more than 2.8 million square feet of real estate investments across the US. Product types under management include office, industrial, retail, seniors housing, and speculative land development.

