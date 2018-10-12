Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Senior MP asks Carney to clarify Brexit house price comments

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/12/2018 | 09:08am CEST
FILE PHOTO: Mark Carney, the Governor of the Bank of England, attends an event in Dublin

LONDON (Reuters) - A senior British lawmaker asked Bank of England Governor Mark Carney on Thursday to clarify whether he had told ministers that house prices in Britain could slump by about a third if the country fails to secure a Brexit deal.

Nicky Morgan, who chairs the Treasury Select Committee in Britain's parliament, made the request in a letter to Carney in which she reiterated that the BoE should produce an analysis of the impact of Brexit before any vote on parliament on a deal.

Several British newspapers said last month that Carney told ministers in a private meeting that mortgage rates could surge and house prices fall by 35 percent over three years if there was a chaotic no-deal Brexit.

The BoE declined to comment on the reports at the time, and Carney did not address them directly in a public appearance on the day of their publication.

The reports revived criticism of Carney from some Brexit supporters who accused him of overstepping his remit when he warned in 2016 that Britain's economy would be hit if voters decided to leave the European Union.

They were angered again by more recent comments from Carney saying the economy would be damaged if there is no deal to smooth Britain exit from the EU

Morgan, who opposed Brexit before the referendum, said in her letter to Carney that she wanted to know if Carney had been referring to the extreme financial scenarios used last year by the BoE for its tests of banks' financial health, or if he was giving a more specific warning.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said earlier on Thursday that Carney's reported remarks had weighed on some of its members' views about the outlook for the housing market.

"If you have anything further to add, both about the content and scope of your briefing, and the subsequent reporting of it, I would be grateful if you could do so in your response to this letter," Morgan asked Carney in her letter.

The Treasury Committee has also asked Britain's finance ministry and its Financial Conduct Authority regulator to assess the impact of Brexit.

(Writing by William Schomberg; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:48aEBRD EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION AND DEVELO : Preparing Zenica hospital for the future
PU
09:48aNATIONAL BANK OF UKRAINE : and Bank of Lithuania to cooperate in the area of innovation development
PU
09:48aEUROPEAN PARLIAMENT : Latest news - Next meeting - Committee on International Trade
PU
09:43aTech, auto stocks drive bounceback in Europe
RE
09:37a'Winter is coming' - Indonesia warns of new crisis from trade war
RE
09:33aIndonesia's September trade deficit seen narrowing but imports remain high - Reuters poll
RE
09:33aMAN TRUCK & BUS : HOYER Petrolog acquires 89 MAN TGS semitrailer tractors for tankers in the UK
PU
09:25aUK to cut hybrid car subsidies
RE
09:21aOil jumps more than 1 percent after two-day fall, still set for weekly drop
RE
09:20aAsia shares bounce after rout, Shanghai crawls higher from four-year trough
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BRILLIANCE CHINA AUTOMOTIVE HOLDING : BMW to buy control of China venture in 'new era' for foreign carmakers
2FRAPORT : FRAPORT TRAFFIC FIGURES &NDASH; SEPTEMBER AND FIRST NINE MONTHS 2018: Growth Trend Continues
3OPEC says oil market well supplied, wary of 2019 surplus
4SEARS HOLDINGS CORP : EXCLUSIVE: Sears CEO Lampert explores bidding for assets in bankruptcy - sources
5ANADARKO PETROLEUM : U.S. oil firms restore operations in storm-tossed Gulf of Mexico

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.