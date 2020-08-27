Senior Services of North America Selected as Field Marketing Organization for CDPHP Medicare Advantage Plans

Melville, NY, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior Services of North America is pleased to announce it has signed an Field Marketing Organization (FMO) agreement with Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. (CDPHP) for its Medicare Advantage line of business.

Senior Services of North America will assist CDPHP in launching its new Medicare Advantage products for the upcoming 2021 Annual Enrollment Period starting October 1, 2020.

“We are extremely excited about this new partnership. CDPHP is among the top health plans in New York and the nation, and we are thrilled to offer its high-quality plans to more people. We are confident agents will see that CDPHP is a “must have” in their portfolio of carriers,” said Joseph N. Battaglia, Senior Partner of Senior Services of North America.

“CDPHP is an award-winning health plan that takes great pride in offering its members high-quality care and superior customer service. Our Medicare Advantage plans are rated among the best in the nation and provide a wide range of products and services, including no-cost doctor visits, mail order prescriptions, as well as dental, vision, and hearing benefits. Partnering with Senior Services of North America, we are excited to bring this value proposition to even more people,” said Alicia Kelley, Vice President of Medicare, CDPHP.

Senior Services of North America will begin the onboarding process to contract, certify, and train insurance agents to offer CDPHP Medicare Advantage plans for the 2021 AEP.

About Senior Services of North America

Senior Services of North America, headquartered in Melville, NY, is a national Field Marketing Organization for Senior Insurance Products. In addition to providing insurance agents with competitive products, Senior Services of North America provides agents with mentoring, training, marketing/lead programs and the technology to become successful in the ever-growing seni

