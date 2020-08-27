Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Senior Services of North America Selected as Field Marketing Organization for CDPHP Medicare Advantage Plans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 12:10pm EDT

Melville, NY, Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Senior Services of North America is pleased to announce it has signed an Field Marketing Organization (FMO) agreement with Capital District Physicians’ Health Plan, Inc. (CDPHP) for its Medicare Advantage line of business.

Senior Services of North America will assist CDPHP in launching its new Medicare Advantage products for the upcoming 2021 Annual Enrollment Period starting October 1, 2020.

“We are extremely excited about this new partnership. CDPHP is among the top health plans in New York and the nation, and we are thrilled to offer its high-quality plans to more people. We are confident agents will see that CDPHP is a “must have” in their portfolio of carriers,” said Joseph N. Battaglia, Senior Partner of Senior Services of North America.

“CDPHP is an award-winning health plan that takes great pride in offering its members high-quality care and superior customer service. Our Medicare Advantage plans are rated among the best in the nation and provide a wide range of products and services, including no-cost doctor visits, mail order prescriptions, as well as dental, vision, and hearing benefits. Partnering with Senior Services of North America, we are excited to bring this value proposition to even more people,” said Alicia Kelley, Vice President of Medicare, CDPHP.

Senior Services of North America will begin the onboarding process to contract, certify, and train insurance agents to offer CDPHP Medicare Advantage plans for the 2021 AEP.

For more information, including how to offer CDPHP MA products, contact:

Senior Services of North America

Contact: Joseph Battaglia

516-369-5720

Joseph@ssnainsurance.com

 

About Senior Services of North America

Senior Services of North America, headquartered in Melville, NY, is a national Field Marketing Organization for Senior Insurance Products. In addition to providing insurance agents with competitive products, Senior Services of North America provides agents with mentoring, training, marketing/lead programs and the technology to become successful in the ever-growing seni

Ali Skinner
CDPHP
518-605-4497
ali.skinner@cdphp.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
12:30pTOTAL : United-States: SunPower completes Maxeon Solar Technologies' Spin-Off Transaction
DJ
12:29pBNY MELLON WEALTH MANAGEMENT : Names W. Charles Cook as Senior Wealth Manager in Boston, MA
PR
12:28pAKIS GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI : 27.08.2020 - TRFAIGY82012 Finansman Bonosunun 2. Kupon Faiz Oranının Belirlenmesi.pdf
PU
12:28pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On decision of issuer's Board of Directors
PU
12:28pELECTROCOMPONENTS : appoints Chris Beeson to accelerate global electronics performance
PU
12:28pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM : On paid out revenues on issuer's equity securities
PU
12:27pWalmart Joins Microsoft's Pursuit of TikTok
DJ
10:27aMICROSOFT : Walmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as TikTok CEO quits
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1XPENG : Chinese Tesla Rival to Raise $1.5 Billion in U.S. IPO -- Update
2CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
4AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : Walmart joins Microsoft bid for TikTok as TikTok CEO quits

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group