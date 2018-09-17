Senneca Holdings Appoints Robert (Bob) G. Isaman as President & Chief Executive Officer

Senneca Holdings, Inc. (“Senneca” or the “Company”), the leading North American manufacturer and distributor of specialty doors and enclosures for commercial and industrial end markets, announced that, effective today, Robert (Bob) G. Isaman has been named the Company’s President & Chief Executive Officer. Isaman assumes this role from Jeffery Stark, Senneca’s current Chief Executive Officer, who will become Chairman of the Board of Directors of Senneca. Under Stark’s leadership, Senneca achieved significant growth and completed multiple acquisitions, positioning the Company for its recent acquisition by Kohlberg & Company LLC. In his role as Chairman, Stark will concentrate his efforts on the Company’s business development and M&A initiatives.

Isaman is an Operating Partner at Kohlberg & Company and has an extensive track record of senior leadership experience, including Chief Executive Officer of Stanadyne Corporation and Stolle Machinery Company. Isaman has also held various senior-level leadership positions at Terex Corporation, including President of the Construction and Roadbuilding Divisions, as well as at United Technologies Corporation where he led several International and domestic teams during a 21-year tenure including President, Otis China and President, Fire Safety Americas.

Isaman commented, “I am excited to have the opportunity to lead a very talented Senneca team during a time of great growth opportunities. Senneca has a broad portfolio of long-standing and well-respected brands in the specialty doors industry, and the Company is well-positioned to build upon its history of accelerated growth by providing our customers with the highest quality products and best-in-class service.”

Isaman assumes the CEO role from Jeffery Stark, who commented, “Bob’s breadth of experience in leading and growing a variety of industrial businesses into world-class enterprises positions him well for his new role at Senneca. It has been my great privilege to work with such a dedicated and skilled group of people to build Senneca into the leading specialty door manufacturer. I look forward to continuing to work with Senneca as Chairman to help drive the Company’s next phase of growth.”

About Senneca

Founded in 1932, Senneca is a leading manufacturer and distributor of specialty doors for diverse and growing industries headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Senneca’s superior design and breadth of specialty doors allows Senneca to offer its’ customers custom products in the shortest lead times. Senneca’s family of brands Chase™, Chem-Pruf™, Cold Guard™, Curtron™, Door Engineering™, Eliason™, Enershield™, FibRDor™, Rubbair™, Saino™, Simplex Isolation Systems™, SubZero Engineering™, Tiger™, Thermoseal™, and TMI™ and are supported by twelve manufacturing facilities and one corporate office. For more information about Senneca, visit www.senneca.com. Senneca is owned by Kohlberg & Company, a leading U.S. middle-market private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, NY.

About Kohlberg & Company

Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. (“Kohlberg”) is a leading private equity firm headquartered in Mount Kisco, New York. Since its inception in 1987, Kohlberg has organized eight private equity funds, through which it has raised $7.5 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 31-year history, Kohlberg has completed 76 platform investments and approximately 170 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction value of approximately $18 billion. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180917005624/en/