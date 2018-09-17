Senneca Holdings Appoints Robert (Bob) G. Isaman as President & Chief Executive Officer

Senneca Holdings, Inc. (“Senneca” or the “Company”), the leading North
American manufacturer and distributor of specialty doors and enclosures
for commercial and industrial end markets, announced that, effective
today, Robert (Bob) G. Isaman has been named the Company’s President &
Chief Executive Officer. Isaman assumes this role from Jeffery Stark,
Senneca’s current Chief Executive Officer, who will become Chairman of
the Board of Directors of Senneca. Under Stark’s leadership, Senneca
achieved significant growth and completed multiple acquisitions,
positioning the Company for its recent acquisition by Kohlberg & Company
LLC. In his role as Chairman, Stark will concentrate his efforts on the
Company’s business development and M&A initiatives.
Isaman is an Operating Partner at Kohlberg & Company and has an
extensive track record of senior leadership experience, including Chief
Executive Officer of Stanadyne Corporation and Stolle Machinery Company.
Isaman has also held various senior-level leadership positions at Terex
Corporation, including President of the Construction and Roadbuilding
Divisions, as well as at United Technologies Corporation where he led
several International and domestic teams during a 21-year tenure
including President, Otis China and President, Fire Safety Americas.
Isaman commented, “I am excited to have the opportunity to lead a very
talented Senneca team during a time of great growth opportunities.
Senneca has a broad portfolio of long-standing and well-respected brands
in the specialty doors industry, and the Company is well-positioned to
build upon its history of accelerated growth by providing our customers
with the highest quality products and best-in-class service.”
Isaman assumes the CEO role from Jeffery Stark, who commented, “Bob’s
breadth of experience in leading and growing a variety of industrial
businesses into world-class enterprises positions him well for his new
role at Senneca. It has been my great privilege to work with such a
dedicated and skilled group of people to build Senneca into the leading
specialty door manufacturer. I look forward to continuing to work with
Senneca as Chairman to help drive the Company’s next phase of growth.”
About Senneca
Founded in 1932, Senneca is a leading manufacturer and distributor of
specialty doors for diverse and growing industries headquartered in
Cincinnati, Ohio. Senneca’s superior design and breadth of specialty
doors allows Senneca to offer its’ customers custom products in the
shortest lead times. Senneca’s family of brands Chase™, Chem-Pruf™, Cold
Guard™, Curtron™, Door Engineering™, Eliason™, Enershield™, FibRDor™,
Rubbair™, Saino™, Simplex Isolation Systems™, SubZero Engineering™,
Tiger™, Thermoseal™, and TMI™ and are supported by twelve manufacturing
facilities and one corporate office. For more information about Senneca,
visit www.senneca.com.
Senneca is owned by Kohlberg & Company, a leading U.S. middle-market
private equity firm based in Mount Kisco, NY.
About Kohlberg & Company
Kohlberg & Company, L.L.C. (“Kohlberg”) is a leading private equity firm
headquartered in Mount Kisco, New York. Since its inception in 1987,
Kohlberg has organized eight private equity funds, through which it has
raised $7.5 billion of committed equity capital. Over its 31-year
history, Kohlberg has completed 76 platform investments and
approximately 170 add-on acquisitions, with an aggregate transaction
value of approximately $18 billion. For more information, please visit www.kohlberg.com.
