Sennics : commences construction of Thai factory, marking a crucial step in its globalisation strategy

Sennics Co. Ltd. (‘Sennics’), a leading supplier of polymer additives, has formally commenced the construction of its subsidiary, Sennics (Thailand) Co. Ltd. (‘Sennics Thailand’), in the Rojana Industrial Park, Thailand. As the company’s sixth production base and first overseas base, Sennics Thailand will provide outstanding goods and services and an inventive brand experience. The subsidiary marks an integral step in Sennics’ globalisation strategy.

Established in September 2019 in Chonburi Province, Sennics Thailand, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sennics, occupies approximately 40 rai (64,000 square metres) and holds a total investment of around 290 million yuan. Guided by the digitalisation strategy and experiences of digitally-transformed domestic factories, Sennics aims to develop its Thai plant into an innovative smart factory. Sennics Thailand is projected to commence operation within 2020, after which it will exhibit a capacity of 25,000 tons of rubber antioxidant annually. In addition to fulfilling the lack of localised rubber antioxidant supplies in Southeast Asia, Sennics Thailand can also extend its market to the entire Southeast-Asian region and possibly the world, given its geographic and business advantages. The subsidiary enhances the stability of Sennic’s globalised supply and reinforces the company’s leading position in the global industry, whilst supporting employment and socio-economic development in Thailand.

Su Fu, Vice President of Sinochem and CEO of Sennics, congratulated the Thailand project via video. As he noted, under a turbulent global economy, Sennics Thailand not only responds to the ‘B&R Initiative’, but also reinforces Sennics’ globalised productivity, as per its globalisation strategy. Upholding its motto of ‘In Science We Trust’, Sennics continues to lead innovative, sustainable development in the global polymer additives industry.

Sennics Co. Ltd. (‘Sennics’) is a globally leading supplier of polymer additives. With its ethos of ‘outstanding green development’, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding goods and services, leading clean development of the global industry. An affiliate to the Sinochem Group, Sennics is located in the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone and holds multiple domestic R&D and production bases. Its products include rubber antioxidant, vulcanizer, vulcanizing accelerator, and nitrobenzene. With businesses that cover more than fifty countries and regions, Sennics’ sales network extends to Europe, North America and Southeast Asia, among others.

