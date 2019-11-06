Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sensata CEO Martha Sullivan, Flywire CEO Mike Massaro, Everbridge, and Akamai Take Top Honors at 22nd Annual Mass Technology Leadership Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/06/2019 | 09:00pm EST

BOSTON, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC), the Commonwealth’s largest technology trade association, announced the winners of the region’s most prestigious technology awards at tonight’s 22nd annual Mass Technology Leadership Awards celebration at Fenway Park. Hundreds gathered to celebrate the people and companies shaping the Massachusetts tech economy in 16 categories—including Massachusetts Company of the Year, Akamai; Emerging Massachusetts Company of the Year, Everbridge; CEO of the Year, Sensata’s Martha Sullivan; and CEO of the Year – Emerging Company, Mike Massaro of Flywire.

In addition to the 16 industry-nominated awards, MassTLC highlighted the stories of three special leaders who’ve made significant contributions to the technology community. Technology pioneer, entrepreneur, investor and mentor, William J. Warner, received the Commonwealth Award for his lifetime of contributions to fostering and growing entrepreneurs and the companies helping to shape our vibrant ecosystem. Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Chief Diversity Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA), Stephanie Browne, was honored with the Mosaic Award for inclusion. And, Director of the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Daniela Rus, received the Council’s Innovation Catalyst Award for her series of technology firsts and her advancement of the next generation of inventors. 

“We received hundreds of nominations across our award categories, and the depth and breadth of each and every one of them demonstrates the exceptional leadership of the Massachusetts tech ecosystem,” said Tom Hopcroft, CEO, MassTLC. “I am honored to be a part of this remarkable community that is having a profound impact across the globe.”

The MassTLC Leadership Awards is a community-led program, with nominations submitted by the industry and for the industry. After a comprehensive peer-judging process led by panels of experts who selected finalists and winners from hundreds of nominations, the full list of 2019 winners are:

CEO of the Year – Martha Sullivan, Sensata

CEO of the Year – Emerging CompanyMike Massaro, Flywire

Chief Marketing Officer of the Year – Alison Durant, LogMeIn

Chief People Officer of the Year – David Almeda, Kronos

Tech Excellence Award – Kathleen Mitford, PTC

Emerging Executive of the Year – Michael Bell, Agero

Massachusetts Company of the Year – Akamai

Massachusetts Growth Company of the Year – Everbridge

Massachusetts Emerging Company of the Year – Markforged

Digital Transformation in Education – Unruly Studios

Digital Transformation in Finance and Insurance – TowerIQ

Digital Transformation in Healthcare – Bento

Digital Transformation in Manufacturing – Vecna Robotics

Innovative Tech of the Year: Robotics – Markforged

Innovative Tech of the Year: Sales & Marketing – Owl Labs

Innovative Tech of the Year: Security – Silverside Detectors

The Mass Technology Leadership Award sponsors include: Platinum Sponsors Marsh & McLennan Agency, PTC, PwC, Rocket Software, Salesforce Commerce Cloud and The Speech Improvement Company. Gold Sponsors: Comcast, IBM and Raytheon.

For more on the Mass Technology Leadership Awards, visit www.masstlc.org.

About the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.
With 500+ member companies, the Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. MassTLC's mission is to accelerate innovation, growth, and an inclusive tech ecosystem in Massachusetts. We do this by connecting people from across the technology landscape, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas and offering a platform for our members to advance their collective interests. More at www.masstlc.org.

For more information, contact:
Sara Fraim, MassTLC
617-869-5425
sara@masstlc.org

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:25pKINGFISH : KFL NAV as at 6/11/19 - $1.5235
PU
09:19pSilvercorp Intersects 1,102 g/t Silver, 16.39% Lead, and 1.55% Zinc Over 1.20 Metres at the SGX Mine, Ying Mining District
GL
09:17pMIFF 2020 Exhibitors Get Head Start on New Asia Season
PR
09:15pKT&G : 3Q Net Profit Jumped 25% on Year
DJ
09:15pMEL : Variation of Takeover Bid
PU
09:15pWYNN MACAU : 3Q Operating Revenue Fell 18% on Year
DJ
09:15pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Announces Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) Sued for Misleading Shareholders
BU
09:14pDIAMOND S SHIPPING INC. : Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call
BU
09:14pGALAXY ENTERTAINMENT : 3Q Earnings Rose, Revenue Weakened
DJ
09:11pOil unchanged after overnight losses amid caution over trade talks
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COZIRON RESOURCES LIMITED : Xerox in $33 billion bid for HP - sources
2MITSUBISHI CORPORATION : MITSUBISHI : to shut Singapore oil-trading unit after unauthorised losses
3Oil unchanged after overnight losses amid caution over trade talks
4APPLE INC. : Roku quarterly net loss widens, shares plunge
5ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Italian PM says ArcelorMittal wants mass layoffs, govt rejects demand

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group