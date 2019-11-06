Sensata CEO Martha Sullivan, Flywire CEO Mike Massaro, Everbridge, and Akamai Take Top Honors at 22nd Annual Mass Technology Leadership Awards
BOSTON, Nov. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC), the Commonwealth’s largest technology trade association, announced the winners of the region’s most prestigious technology awards at tonight’s 22nd annual Mass Technology Leadership Awards celebration at Fenway Park. Hundreds gathered to celebrate the people and companies shaping the Massachusetts tech economy in 16 categories—including Massachusetts Company of the Year, Akamai; Emerging Massachusetts Company of the Year, Everbridge; CEO of the Year, Sensata’s Martha Sullivan; and CEO of the Year – Emerging Company, Mike Massaro of Flywire.
In addition to the 16 industry-nominated awards, MassTLC highlighted the stories of three special leaders who’ve made significant contributions to the technology community. Technology pioneer, entrepreneur, investor and mentor, William J. Warner, received the Commonwealth Award for his lifetime of contributions to fostering and growing entrepreneurs and the companies helping to shape our vibrant ecosystem. Vice President of Talent Acquisition and Chief Diversity Officer at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts (BCBSMA), Stephanie Browne, was honored with the Mosaic Award for inclusion. And, Director of the MIT Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Daniela Rus, received the Council’s Innovation Catalyst Award for her series of technology firsts and her advancement of the next generation of inventors.
“We received hundreds of nominations across our award categories, and the depth and breadth of each and every one of them demonstrates the exceptional leadership of the Massachusetts tech ecosystem,” said Tom Hopcroft, CEO, MassTLC. “I am honored to be a part of this remarkable community that is having a profound impact across the globe.”
The MassTLC Leadership Awards is a community-led program, with nominations submitted by the industry and for the industry. After a comprehensive peer-judging process led by panels of experts who selected finalists and winners from hundreds of nominations, the full list of 2019 winners are:
