Sense.Chat : - A Secure Way To Chat & Earn

08/18/2019 | 06:49pm EDT

Sense.Chat Launches A Secure Messenger & EOS Wallet Utilizing Blockchain Technology

Available now on Android and iOS, Sense.Chat allows you to securely chat and transact with your friends, family, and even strangers in the global messenger community. The Sense.Chat Encryption Protocol uses advanced cryptography combined with the EOS Blockchain to deliver messages so that users will be able to maintain their privacy in an unparalleled, highly secure application. Within seconds, users can create a private account with no phone number or email required, start chatting, and share cryptocurrencies with the built-in digital wallet.

“The world is becoming decentralized. I am excited to support this amazing application. Sense.Chat improves human connections by allowing private, seamless messaging and payments,” said Tim Draper, notable investor and Director of the Board of Sense Chat Labs.

Sense.Chat is a dApp (decentralized application) built on EOSIO software, initially created by Block.One, whose CTO Daniel Larimer is a known pioneer of scalable blockchain technology. His product developments are the most successful social blockchain solutions created to date and now he is continuing his work with Voice.

Features & Benefits of Sense.Chat

–Private Messaging: Video and text chat with your friends and family securely using our advanced encryption protocol. We never read or censor your messages, unlike WeChat.

–Crypto Wallet: Send, receive, and store cryptocurrencies while you chat.

–Super Secure: Each party can encrypt messages with public keys in a true peer-to-peer connection. Only you and your contact can decrypt messages.

-Public Channels: Discover exciting conversations, new friends and earn SENSE tokens by chatting in public channels.

-Secure Connection: Chat in real time video and audio calls, connected over data or wifi with no carrier fees.

"You shouldn't have to compromise your digital self to have a conversation online,” said Sense.Chat CEO Crystal Rose. “With blockchain technology, the digital world can react in the same way as the physical world. Conversations on Sense.Chat are like having a conversation in real life. No middlemen spying on your messages or selling your data."

Sense.Chat is available on iOS and Android.

Please visit www.sense.chat for more information on Sense.Chat, videos, screenshots, social media, press and more.

ABOUT SENSE

Sense Chat Labs, a venture-backed technology company with investors such as Draper Associates, builds tools for connecting humans worldwide and exchanging value in real time. Its main application, Sense.Chat, is the first of its kind: a truly private, crypto-enabled video messenger.


© Business Wire 2019
