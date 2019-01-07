Log in
Senseair : Launches A2L R32 Refrigerant Gas Sensor At AHR 2019

01/07/2019 | 03:44pm EST

ST. CHARLES, Ill., Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Refrigerant gases, a necessity for controlling thermal functions in refrigeration systems, typically fall under stringent regulations. Since the Montreal protocol in 1987, refrigerants like chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) were the first to be banned. Today, the HVAC/R industry is undergoing its latest change to address the contribution to climate change.

Senseair www.senseair.com (PRNewsfoto/Senseair)

This new change adds some drawbacks in the efforts to phase in refrigerants with low Global Warming Potential. Specifically, many of the new refrigerants being introduced fall within A2L classification, meaning that they are mildly flammable according to ISO 817:2014.

To overcome the concerns of the mild flammability, development of an A2L gas leakage detection sensor for mixtures containing R32 provides a solution for controlling mitigation systems and/or shutdowns.

Senseair, as a global leader in gas sensing technologies, has recently launched a robust and long-lifetime NDIR-based refrigerant sensors to implement leakage detection in refrigeration systems. Senseair targets the R32 gas concentration in the A2L mixtures and calculates the air volume concentration of the refrigerant gas and relates it to the avoidance thresholds by levels of Lower Flammability Limit. The sensing platform can then communicate an alert or directly engage in mitigation procedures.

Senseair offers their solutions either as a calibrated sensor module for integration by customer, or as a complete pre-integrated board design with relays and additional features bundled with all the required sensory aspects. Senseair can even design and manufacture the complete enclosed system for a product which is ready to install.  To learn more about this new innovation, visit Senseair at the AHR EXPO January 14th – 16th in Atlanta, GA.

About Senseair
Senseair North America is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Senseair AB, an Asahi Kasei Group company, headquartered in Sweden. The company motto is to make sense of air by providing the best possible measurement solutions, services and intelligence. With over 25 years of experience, Senseair has become the center of excellence in the field of non-dispersive infrared (NDIR) technology. Senseair develops and manufactures the most cost-efficient and highest performing air and gas sensing technologies for high-volume production. You will find Senseair sensors and solutions in the fields of indoor and outdoor air quality monitoring, ventilation control, alcohol screening, gas leak detection, life science and transportation.

To learn more about Senseair, please contact
Tony Nowak, Executive Sales Director
(630) 222-5835 – Mobile Phone
tony.nowak@senseair.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/senseair-launches-a2l-r32-refrigerant-gas-sensor-at-ahr-2019-300774171.html

SOURCE Senseair


© PRNewswire 2019
